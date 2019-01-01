Huddersfield Town to be sold following relegation from Premier League

The Terriers will start life in the Championship with a new chairman and owner after sale to lifelong fan with their outgoing exec citing ill health

have been sold by chairman Dean Hoyle to lifelong fan Phil Hodgkinson following their relegation to the Championship.

Hoyle took over the club in 2009, when they were in the third tier and was at the helm as the took their place in the Premier League for the first time in 2017, but believes it is time to move on.

“Sunday’s game against is set to be the final home fixture of Dean Hoyle’s decade-long tenure as chairman, with a commercial agreement in place with Phil Hodgkinson for the sale of the club,” a club statement said.

“Having taken over as chairman and owner in the summer of 2009, Dean has led the club into its most successful spell in 40 years, taking the Terriers from Sky Bet League 1 to the Premier League for the past two seasons.”

Hoyle, who will retain a financial interest in the club and a seat on the board, expressed his sadness at leaving and his gratitude to the club’s fans.

“My heart doesn’t want me to sell the Club and I believe the Manchester United game will probably be the most emotional day of my life,” the outgoing executive said.

“However my head is telling me that, after 10 years of total dedication and my recent ill health, I need to do what is right for myself, my family and Huddersfield Town and that is pass the reins to a new chairman who can take our club to a new chapter in its history

“I still cannot believe that my time as chairman is coming to an end. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank every single Huddersfield Town fan for their incredible support of my family and me during the last decade.

“We’ve had an unbelievable time together with the club, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

For his part Hodgkinson said he was thrilled to take over the club.

“I will be delighted and proud to be able to take the position as the new chairman of Huddersfield Town. As a lifelong Town supporter, it will be a special day for me and my family.

“My number one priority is to give support to [manager] Jan Siewert in order to make us as good as we can be on the pitch.

“Our aim is to get back to winning football matches and to put smiles back on the faces of our supporters after a tough season.”