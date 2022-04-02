How Wissa and Mbeumo inspired Brentford to sink Chelsea

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa proved their worth as Brentford overpowered Chelsea 4-1 in Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

Despite going down by a goal at Stamford Bridge, the Bees clawed their way back to secure a morale-boosting triumph to help them steer clear of the relegation zone.

While former France youth international of Cameroonian background Mbeumo got an assist, DR Congo international Wissa completed the decimation in London.

After a goalless first half, the reigning European champions took the lead in the 48th minute through Antonio Rudiger - who was assisted by N'Golo Kante.

Two minutes later, Thomas Frank’s men restored parity thanks to Vitaly Janelt having been set up by Mbeumo.

The 22-year-old was the architect again as he teed up Christian Eriksen in the 54th minute as the visitors took the lead for the first time.

With victory already guaranteed, substitute Wissa - who replaced Mbeumo in the 85th minute registered his name among the goalscorers with a cool finish three minutes from full time.

The Congolese’s strike came from his only shot in the low-scoring affair while making two key passes with three touches. Also, he boasts a passing accuracy of 100%.

Whereas, he did not add any value to Burnley defensively with statistics showing he scored zero judging by top tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots.

For Mbeumo, he accounted for one tackle, one shot on goal, 29 touches, four key passes and a passing accuracy of 84.2 %.

Meanwhile, Nigeria international Frank Onyeka was not dressed for action alongside Guinea’s Julian Jeanvier, while Ghana’s Tariqe Fosu was an unused substitute.

Article continues below

“A very, very proud moment to be part of Brentford. Standing at Stamford Bridge for the final five minutes thinking, ‘Oh, we’ve won the game.’ That’s unreal,” manager Frank told the media after the game.

Thanks to this result, Brentford move up to 14th and are now 11 points clear of the drop zone.

They welcome West Ham United to the Brentford Community Stadium in London for their next fixture on April 10.