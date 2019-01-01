How Wazito FC registered season's biggest win pleases Stewart Hall

The KPL newcomers romped to a big victory on Saturday and their new coach was pleased with how it was achieved

Wazito FC head coach Stewart Hall has praised his players for winning big and keeping a clean sheet in Saturday's 6-0 win over Sugar.

Wazito managed to win for the first time since Hall replaced Melis Medo as the club’s head coach and the tactician was pleased with how his charges faced and defeated the struggling Sugar Millers.

The win at Kenyatta Stadium was Wazito’s biggest win since their promotion to the top-flight.

The former and AFC tactician was also impressed by how fast his players are adapting to the new system he wants to be implemented at Wazito.

“Even when we were winning 4-0 or 5-0 I was telling the players to keep a clean sheet, don’t give a goal away. 5-0 is good for me 5-1 spoils it,” Hall told the club’s website.

“The players are learning a new system and they managed to keep a clean sheet with the new system, I am pleased and credit to the players.”

Elvis Rupia got himself a hat-trick while Derrick Otanga, Victor Ndinya, and Pistone Mutamba each got a goal, and Hall praised the manner in which four of the six goals were scored.

“We have only had three days in training and we worked mainly on defending and transition and the pleasing thing was we kept a clean sheet and that means the defence played as instructed and four of our goals were from transition and that’s great,” he concluded.

Wazito will face struggling in their next tie at Mbaraki Stadium on December 7.