A Derby is on the horizon in the FA Cup fifth round at the London Stadium, with both West Ham and Brentford aiming for a quarter-final spot.

Here is where to find English language live streams of West Ham vs Brentford as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

West Ham vs Brentford kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup London Stadium

West Ham vs Brentford kicks off on 9 Mar at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Match preview

West Ham have been playing it safe lately, keeping things tight and steering clear of unnecessary risks. Two wins, three draws, and just one defeat in their last six across all competitions show a side that values control, with only Liverpool finding a way through their usually disciplined defence.

At home, the Hammers look sharper - cutting down chances near their own goal and setting the pace at a steady rhythm. Still, Brentford have made life tricky for them here before, so a solid backline could be the difference.

Getty Images

Brentford, on the other hand, bring a bit more bite. Three wins, two draws, and one loss in their last six across all competitions underline a team that likes to get on the front foot. They’re braver in possession, quicker in transition, and always looking to carve open opportunities in the final third. It’s a clash of styles: West Ham’s caution versus Brentford’s ambition.

Key stats & injury news

For West Ham, the encouraging news is Pablo Felipe moving closer to full fitness as he works his way back from a calf injury. The Brazilian striker only joined the Hammers in January after lighting up the Portuguese league, where he scored 10 goals and chipped in with an assist across just 13 matches. Lukasz Fabianski, meanwhile, is still hampered by a back problem, which has kept him from being fully available.

Getty Images

Brentford’s update was far less encouraging. Keith Andrews confirmed Rico Henry picked up a hamstring injury in the Bournemouth draw, ruling him out for several weeks. He joins a growing list of absentees: Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo, and Josh Dasilva are all sidelined with knee problems, while Aaron Hickey (thigh) and Vitaly Janelt (ankle) remain unavailable. The only glimmer of hope is Reiss Nelson, who could make a late push to return despite his calf concern.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: