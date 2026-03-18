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Champions League
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Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
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Celine Abrahams

How to watch today's Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Tottenham and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Tottenham will be out to flip the script against Atletico Madrid when the two sides clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their Champions League Round of 16 second leg.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid kicks off on 18 Mar at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Tottenham finally snapped their six-game losing streak on Sunday, grabbing a dramatic point at Anfield thanks to Richarlison’s late equaliser against Liverpool. It was a much-needed lift for Spurs, who remain under the guidance of interim boss Igor Tudor despite heavy criticism after last week’s 5-2 defeat to Atletico.

The North London side are still tangled in a relegation fight domestically, but the focus now shifts to Europe. The Champions League second leg against Atletico looms large, and while the odds are stacked against them, football has a way of throwing up surprises. A place in the quarter-finals would be nothing short of remarkable for Tudor and his team.

Atletico de Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images

Atletico, though, have history on their side. They’ve progressed from seven of their last eleven last 16 ties and tend to strike first - scoring the opener in seven of their last eight matches in the competition. Another early goal on Wednesday would all but kill the tie, especially with Spurs missing key players through injury and suspension.

That said, Atletico aren’t flawless. Diego Simeone’s men are in transition, and while they edged Getafe 1-0 at the weekend, the travel and fatigue factor could play a role. Still, given their advantage, it would take one of the biggest shocks in Champions League history for Tottenham to turn this around. Victory for Atletico would set up a quarter-final clash with either Newcastle or Barcelona.

Key stats & injury news

Tottenham head into the clash still short on numbers, though they’ll be boosted by the return of Micky van de Ven after his suspension kept him out against Liverpool.

Richarlison is banned, while Yves Bissouma, Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies, Mohammed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Wilson Odobert are all sidelined with various knocks. On top of that, Conor Gallagher, Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha are doubts and will need late fitness checks.

Atletico de Madrid v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images

Atletico have their own concerns. Jan Oblak is unavailable with a muscular problem, meaning Juan Musso will step in as the starting goalkeeper. Rodrigo Mendoza remains out, and Pablo Barrios faces a late assessment, but otherwise Simeone’s squad looks settled.

History doesn’t favour Spurs here - just three wins in their last 16 UEFA meetings with Spanish sides. Atletico, meanwhile, have advanced in 10 of their 14 two-legged ties against English opposition, underlining the size of the challenge facing Tudor’s team.

Team news & squads

Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestATM
1
G. Vicario
4
K. Danso
24
D. Spence
37
M. van de Ven
23
P. Porro
7
X. Simons
29
P. Sarr
14
A. Gray
11
M. Tel
39
R. Kolo Muani
19
D. Solanke
1
J. Musso
18
M. Pubill
17
D. Hancko
24
R. Le Normand
3
M. Ruggeri
22
A. Lookman
14
M. Llorente
20
G. Simeone
5
J. Cardoso
7
A. Griezmann
19
J. Alvarez

4-4-2

ATMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Tudor

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/15
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOT

Last match

ATM

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

2

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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