The quest for a spot in Brazil 2027 heads to the sun-drenched Estadio Nuevo Arcangel in Cordoba, where the reigning World Cup champions look to regain their momentum in front of a passionate home crowd.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Spain vs Ukraine as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Spain vs Ukraine with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Spain vs Ukraine kick-off time

Spain vs Ukraine kicks off on 18 Apr at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

Spain enters this Matchday 4 fixture with a point to prove after a narrow 1-0 defeat to England earlier this week. That result at Wembley snapped a strong run of form and has intensified the race at the top of Group A3. Despite the recent setback, Sonia Bermudez’s side remains the heavy favourite, having already dispatched Ukraine 3-1 in the reverse fixture back in March.

Getty Images

For Ukraine, the challenge is steep; they are coming off a tough 1-0 loss to Iceland and desperately need a result to stay within touching distance of the playoff spots. While Spain will likely dominate possession and dictate the tempo with their signature technical style, Ukraine has shown they can be organised and difficult to break down, meaning the hosts will need to be clinical to avoid a frustrating afternoon.

Key stats & injury news

History favours the hosts, as Spain has a perfect record against Ukraine in recent competitive meetings, outscoring them significantly over the last few years. Spain is currently navigating the recovery of a few key squad members following the physical battle at Wembley, with the medical staff monitoring minor knocks to ensure the starting XI is at full strength.

Ukraine is facing its own selection hurdles, specifically looking for more clinical finishing after failing to find the net in their last outing against Iceland. Keep an eye on Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, who are expected to lead the creative charge for La Roja, while Ukraine will rely heavily on their defensive structure to withstand the early pressure. A win for Spain would all but secure their trajectory toward automatic qualification, while a surprise result for Ukraine would be one of the biggest upsets of the qualifying cycle.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Ukraine today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: