The historic banks of the River Trent will be rocking as Nottingham Forest welcomes Burnley to The City Ground for a pivotal Premier League clash that could have massive implications for the bottom half of the table.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Nottingham Forest vs Burnley as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley kicks off on 19 Apr at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

Match preview

There is a real sense of occasion heading into this one, especially with Nottingham Forest riding the high of a historic European night. Having just secured a spot in their first continental semi-final since 1984 by knocking out Porto from the Europa League, the Forest faithful are dreaming big, but manager Vitor Pereira knows he can't let that distraction derail their domestic survival. While their European form has been the stuff of legends, their Premier League position remains precarious, making every point at home feel like gold dust.

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They face a Burnley side that has been difficult to shake off in recent years; these two have developed a habit of locked-in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate earlier this season. Burnley arrives with plenty of pride and contracts to play for, and while they’ve struggled for consistency, they are more than capable of spoiling the party if Forest shows any signs of a European hangover.

Key stats & injury news

On the statistical front, this fixture has tight contest written all over it - four of the last five meetings between these two across all competitions have ended in draws, with three of those finishing 1-1. Forest has struggled to dominate Burnley recently, winning just one of their last eight league encounters, though that lone victory did come fairly recently at Turf Moor.

In terms of team news, the hosts are dealing with a bit of a good news, bad news situation following their midweek heroics. Goal-machine Chris Wood and defensive pillar Murillo both limped off against Porto, but the early word from the medical staff is optimistic that both should be fit to feature. Unfortunately, the news isn't as bright for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches and looks set for a spell on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

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Burnley, meanwhile, will look to exploit a tired Forest backline, though they'll need to improve their away record significantly, having won just twice in their last 21 trips to The City Ground.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: