The lights at the King Power Stadium will dim with a sombre glow as Leicester City plays its first home fixture since the club’s confirmed relegation to League One, a heartbreaking conclusion to a campaign that has left the Leicester faithful searching for answers in the wake of an unthinkable fall from grace.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Leicester vs Millwall as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Leicester vs Millwall with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Leicester vs Millwall kick-off time

Championship - Championship King Power Stadium

Leicester vs Millwall kicks off on 24 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Ten years removed from their historic Premier League triumph, Leicester now find themselves in the unenviable position of playing out the final stages of a season that has culminated in a devastating drop to the third tier. Following a 2-2 draw with Hull City earlier this week that officially sealed their fate, the squad enters this clash against Millwall with little to play for in terms of points, but everything to play for in terms of pride.

Getty Images

Millwall, by contrast, arrives at the King Power Stadium with significant momentum and a tangible objective, sitting in second place and fully committed to a promotion push that has defined their impressive campaign. While the home support will likely be subdued, the atmosphere promises to be emotionally charged as the club begins the process of navigating the difficult transition into an uncertain future.

Key stats & injury news

The statistical reality highlights a chasm between the two sides, with Millwall thriving under the pressure of a title race while Leicester struggles to find footing after a season marked by defensive lapses and significant off-field challenges. Millwall’s attack, spearheaded by the consistent form of Mihailo Ivanovic and Femi Azeez, has been a model of efficiency this term, allowing them to remain comfortably in the automatic promotion spots.

Getty Images

Leicester, meanwhile, continues to manage a turbulent squad environment, with uncertainty surrounding key personnel who are unlikely to remain in the third tier next season.

Injury news remains a factor as both managers assess their rotations for this penultimate fixture; however, for Leicester, the primary concern now lies in motivating a group that has faced relentless criticism throughout the campaign, while Millwall will be desperate to avoid any slip-ups that could compromise their hard-earned position in the table.

Team news & squads

Leicester vs Millwall Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Rowett Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Neil

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leicester vs Millwall today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: