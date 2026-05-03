The TV channel and live stream options for Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano are listed below.

Country / Region Broadcaster(s) USA ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App, Sling UK (Great Britain) Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 Australia beIN Sports Connect Canada TSN+ India FanCode Malaysia beIN Sports Connect Malaysia France beIN SPORTS CONNECT Spain DAZN Spain, LaLiga TV Bar HD Germany DAZN Germany Middle East beIN SPORTS CONNECT South/Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport (MáXimo 3, Laliga, GOtv LaLiga), DStv App / DStv Now, New World Sport 3

If you're travelling abroad and can't access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help; a VPN such as ExpressVPN lets you connect to a server in another country and watch the game as if you were at home.





Getafe host Rayo Vallecano at the Coliseum in a LaLiga clash that matters for both Madrid sides. With the campaign entering its final weeks, neither club can afford to treat this as a routine afternoon.

Getafe currently sit sixth, but their form is inconsistent: a 2-0 home loss to Barcelona, with Marcus Rashford netting his 13th of the season, followed victories at Real Sociedad and against Athletic Bilbao, proving they can mix it with the big sides.

Rayo Vallecano, by contrast, are battling relegation while juggling a Conference League run that reached the semi-finals; that double demand has clearly stretched their squad.

Their most recent LaLiga outing, a 3-3 draw at home to Real Sociedad, followed a 1-0 win over Espanyol that gave them brief breathing room. However, back-to-back defeats to Mallorca and AEK Athens in April exposed the inconsistency that has defined their campaign.

Eleventh place is no guarantee of safety, so they cannot afford to relax. A visit to Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, where Getafe have been formidable, represents a daunting task.

For Getafe, three points would strengthen their top-half standing and keep their hopes of a strong finish alive, and the home support will demand a response after the Barcelona reverse.

Read on for all the essential viewing details for Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano, including TV channels, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or simply want to access your usual streaming services from another country, you may hit geo-restrictions. That's where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, creates a secure, encrypted connection that masks your device's location. By appearing in a country where the match is available, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide follows, or consult our roundup of the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Getafe are without Juanmi through injury, while M. Martin, Djene and Z. Romero are suspended, leaving the hosts short of options. No confirmed lineup has been released; further updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Rayo Vallecano are missing L. Felipe through injury, while I. Palazon serves a suspension. No projected XI has been confirmed for the visitors at this stage.

Form

Getafe have recorded three wins and two defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 home defeat to Barcelona on April 25. Before that, they beat Real Sociedad 1-0 away and Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at home, both victories coming in April. Their other loss in this run was a 1-0 reverse against Levante. Getafe also defeated Espanyol 2-1 away in March, securing three wins from five overall.

Rayo Vallecano have recorded one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five matches across all competitions. Most recently, they came from behind to draw 3-3 at home to Real Sociedad on 26 April. Their only victory in this run came the previous week, a 1-0 win over Espanyol in LaLiga. Two defeats to AEK Athens and Mallorca earlier in April, leaking six goals in those outings, underline their defensive frailty during this run. Their sole other win was a 3-0 home success against AEK Athens in the Conference League.





Head-to-Head Record





The sides last met in January 2026, drawing 1-1 at Vallecas. Before that, Rayo won 1-0 at home in May 2025. The two clashes before that, in August and April 2024, both ended goalless. Getafe's sole victory in the last five meetings came in January 2024, a 2-0 win at the Coliseum. Overall, these five LaLiga meetings have yielded one win for Rayo, one for Getafe, and three draws.

Standings

In LaLiga, Getafe sit sixth, while Rayo Vallecano are 11th, heading into today's clash.

Here is a quick VPN guide to watch Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano today:

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here) and install the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Launch the app and choose a server in the country where the broadcast is available (e.g., select a US server if you're in the UK but want the American feed). Clear Cache: Your browser may still hold your original location. Delete cookies or refresh the browser to apply the change. Finally, visit your chosen broadcaster's website or app and start streaming the match.

How to watch on the Big Screen

While phones and laptops get the job done, live football deserves the big screen. Here's how to set up the VPN on your TV: