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How to watch today's Everton vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news

Everton welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park for a Premier League showdown, with both sides eager to shake off their patchy form and find some consistency.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Everton vs Chelsea as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAUSA Network
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

Everton vs Chelsea kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton vs Chelsea kicks off on 21 Mar at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

David Moyes’ men find themselves sitting in eighth place, a spot that keeps them firmly in the hunt for European football - a stage they haven’t graced since the 2017-18 campaign. 

Everton, however, are coming off a tough 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, and while they regroup, Chelsea have had their own problems to deal with. 

Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images

Liam Rosenior’s side slipped to a narrow 1-0 loss at home against Newcastle over the weekend, and things went from bad to worse when Paris Saint-Germain brushed them aside in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge, to see the Blues knocked out in the Round of 16. 

Key stats & injury news

Everton had to cope without James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite against Arsenal, with Branthwaite now looking the more likely to make a return this weekend. Tyrqiue George won’t be available against his parent club, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Grealish remain long-term absentees.

Aston Villa v Everton - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Chelsea also have their own injury concerns - Reece James is still sidelined, though Malo Gusto could be back in contention after missing the PSG tie through illness. Historically, Everton have struggled to break down Chelsea, failing to score in their last four meetings, yet they’ve only lost once in their last eight encounters at Goodison Park. Overall, the head-to-head record leans Chelsea’s way, with 78 wins compared to Everton’s 60, alongside 57 draws.

Team news & squads

Everton vs Chelsea Probable lineups

EvertonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCHE
1
J. Pickford
15
J. O'Brien
5
M. Keane
16
V. Mykolenko
37
J. Garner
10
I. Ndiaye
27
I. Gueye
42
T. Iroegbunam
7
D. McNeil
22
K. Dewsbury-Hall
9
Beto
1
R. Sanchez
21
J. Hato
3
M. Cucurella
29
W. Fofana
27
M. Gusto
10
C. Palmer
49
A. Garnacho
8
E. Fernandez
7
P. Neto
25
M. Caicedo
20
J. Pedro

4-2-3-1

CHEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Moyes

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Rosenior

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

EVE

Last 5 matches

CHE

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

2

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Chelsea today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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