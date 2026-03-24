Quarterfinal fever hits the Women’s Champions League, with Arsenal and Chelsea set for a landmark London battle.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Arsenal Women vs Chelsea FC Women as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Chelsea FC Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Arsenal Women vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

Arsenal Women vs Chelsea FC Women kicks off on 24 Mar at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Arsenal’s journey through the group stage wasn’t straightforward. They dropped two of their opening three matches - against Lyon and Bayern - before finding their rhythm. Three wins on the bounce steadied things, but it still meant a playoff spot rather than direct qualification.

That extra hurdle didn’t slow them down, though. They swept past Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven with a commanding 7-1 aggregate score, booking their place in the quarterfinals for a joint‑record 17th time.

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Chelsea’s path looked far smoother. They went unbeaten in the league phase, matching Barcelona for both firepower (20 goals scored) and defensive steel (just three conceded). Sonia Bompastor’s squad even delivered back‑to‑back 6-0 victories over St. Pölten and Roma, finishing third overall and punching their ticket straight into the last eight.

Players to watch

Arsenal’s frontline will be spearheaded by Alessia Russo, the current top scorer in this season’s Women’s Champions League. Fresh off back‑to‑back European Championship wins with England, she’s already netted seven goals in seven appearances. Russo also knows how to deliver in the knockout rounds - she struck twice in last year’s quarterfinal comeback against Real Madrid.

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Chelsea, meanwhile, have had a rougher ride in domestic competition due to injuries, but they arrive in Europe with momentum. They just defended their League Cup crown against Manchester United, inspired by a standout performance from Lauren James. James now has the chance to prove it again on the Champions League stage against Arsenal.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women vs Chelsea FC Women Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Slegers Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Bompastor

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal Women vs Chelsea FC Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: