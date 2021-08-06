How to watch the English Premier League in Singapore

Watch the new 2021/22 EPL season via streaming on LIVENow and never miss out on the greatest league in the world.

Great news for fans of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and every single one of the other 15 Premier League teams in Singapore with this new LIVENow offering.

For the new season, LIVENow will be offering EPL fans in Singapore the chance to watch their favourite team live in action with online Match Passes. No need for costly monthly subscriptions for games you don’t want to watch.

One match each week will be made available for just S$10 per match starting with Norwich v Liverpool on Gameweek 1 followed by Southampton v Manchester United on Gameweek 2 and Wolverhampton v Manchester United the following week.

LIVENow gives you the flexibility to select from a variety of devices to stream the live matches including PC or Mac, Chromecast, their dedicated iOS or Android app or one of their TV apps. These include Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Hisense TV and many more.

CLICK HERE to sign up and you’ll be able to stream the EPL match of the week on the device of your choice!

Additionally you can also catch the pre-season friendly match between Villarreal and Leeds that will kickoff at 2am on Sunday (Aug 8) on LIVENow by getting the match pass at only S$10!

Last season saw the Whites makes their long awaited return to the competition after a 16-season hiatus in the Championship and what a return it was from Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Going into their second straight season in the top flight, Leeds will celebrate the triumphant return of Kalvin Phillips, fresh from his excellent outing with England in the 2020 European Championship.

Adding to an already great squad Bielsa made Jack Harrison’s loan move permanent, signing defender Junior Firpo from Barcelona as well as shoring up the goalkeeping department with the arrival of Kristoffer Klaesson from Valerenga.