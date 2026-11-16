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Switzerland vs Scotland: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday for their final UEFA Nations League B, Group 1 match.

Already promoted to League A, Murat Yakin's side head into the match top of the table. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia sealed promotion with a game to spare.

Yakin has said he will rotate his squad and give players who have had little playing time during this international break a chance. He plans to keep the team's basic structure intact.

Scotland arrive in St. Gallen off the back of a win. Sébastien Pocognoli's side beat North Macedonia 2-1 in their most recent match and want to build on that result.

After heart surgery, Scott McTominay returns to the squad, giving Scotland a boost in midfield. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance and equal Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Looking further ahead, Pocognoli has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney in an effort to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Switzerland and Scotland: Recent results

Switzerland have four wins and a draw from their last five games. The Nati failed to score in their most recent match, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia, but scored twelve goals and conceded only one in the four games before that. Those results included a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 wins over North Macedonia.

Across their last five games, Scotland have two wins, one draw and two defeats. They beat North Macedonia 2-1 most recently, having previously lost 2-1 to Slovenia and 3-0 to Switzerland. Scotland scored five goals and conceded six in that period.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Line-ups

Switzerland vs Scotland: Form

Switzerland vs Scotland: Head-to-head record

Switzerland vs Scotland: The tables