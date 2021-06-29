How to watch Sweden vs Ukraine in Euro 2020 Round of 16 from India?

The Scandinavian nation are favourites to progress having finished top of their group ahead of Spain

Sweden face Ukraine at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening in what is the final game of the last-16 at Euro 2020.

The Swedes have been consistent in front of goal, scoring in nine of their last 10 matches in all competitions - drawing their only blank in their opening match of this tournament against Spain. Alexander Isak has been in excellent form despite not scoring, with the Real Sociedad forward attracting plenty of admirers for his all-round play.

Ukraine, meanwhile, came into the competition on a six-match unbeaten run which included a 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying against France, but Andriy Shevchenko's men have already lost twice at Euro 2020 and conceded in all three group games.

Here's how to watch Sweden vs Ukraine in India.

What time does Sweden vs Ukraine start?

Game Sweden vs Ukraine Date Wednesday, June 30 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Sweden vs Ukraine on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Where will Sweden vs Ukraine take place?

Hampden Park | Glasgow | Scotland

Capacity: 52,063 | reduced to 25% capacity

Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)

Year built: 1903 (renovated 1999)

Hampden Park in Glasgow hosted three matches in Group D and will complete its EURO2020 duty with this last 16 game.

The oldest stadium to be used at Euro 2020, Hampden Park is the home of football in Scotland, playing host to the national team as well as being the venue for various national cup finals.

It has been the stage for three European Cup finals (1960, 1976 and 2002), two Cup Winners Cup finals (1962 and 1966) and the 2007 UEFA Cup final. It was also used for football games at the 2012 Olympics.

Sweden vs Ukraine: Team news & key stats

Sweden have a fully fit squad heading into the game, with the main selection issue being who will accompany Alexander Isak up front.

Ukraine, for their part, have injury doubts over Denys Popov and Oleksandr Zubkov.

Key stats:

The last meeting between Sweden and Ukraine was in EURO 2012, with Ukraine coming from behind to win 2-1 thanks to a brace from current manager Andriy Shevchenko.



Of the teams to reach the last 16 at EURO 2020, no side faced more shots on target in the group stages than Ukraine (16, level with Wales).



Sweden scored with 44% of their shots on target in the group stages of EURO 2020 (4/9), with only Portugal having a higher such ratio of teams to reach the last 16 (50% - 7/14).



Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko and Ruslan Malinovskiy have created six goal-scoring chances for one another so far at EURO 2020 – no two players combined for more in the group stages (level with Wales’ Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey).

