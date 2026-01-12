Steelers vs Texans: How to watch NFL Wild Card game online for free, TV channel and start time

The NFL Wild Card round reaches its dramatic conclusion as Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers host the red-hot Houston Texans for a high-stakes Monday Night Football clash at Acrisure Stadium. Here, GOAL will equip you with all the essential broadcast information, kickoff times, and key stats for the Monday Night showdown.

In the United States, the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ABC. Broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call from Acrisure Stadium.

For cord-cutters, the best way to watch the game for free is by signing up for a trial with a live TV streaming service. Fubo and DirecTV Stream both offer 5-day free trials which include access to both ESPN and ABC, allowing you to watch the Wild Card finale without paying a subscription fee up front. YouTube TV also frequently offer free trials for new subscribers.

If you already a subscriber to ESPN Unlimited, the game will also be simulcast live on the platform.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

NFL Playoffs Acrisure Stadium

Here is the start times for the game all around the world:

Country Start Time Date USA / Canada 8.15pm (ET) / 5.15pm (PT) Monday Jan 12 United Kingdom / Ireland 1.15am (GMT) Tuesday Jan 13 South Africa 3.15am (SAST) Tuesday Jan 13 Saudi Arabia 4.15am (AST) Tuesday Jan 13 Dubai / UAE 5.15am (GST) Tuesday Jan 13 India 6.15am (IST) Tuesday Jan 13 Malaysia 9.15am (MYT) Tuesday Jan 13 Australia 12.15pm (AEDT) Tuesday Jan 13

Projected Starting Lineups

Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Starters

QB: Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers RB: Jaylen Warren

Jaylen Warren WR: DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Roman Wilson

DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Roman Wilson TE: Pat Freiermuth

Pat Freiermuth OL: Broderick Jones, Isaac Suemalo, Zach Frazier, James Daniels, Troy Fautanu

Broderick Jones, Isaac Suemalo, Zach Frazier, James Daniels, Troy Fautanu Key Defense: T.J. Wat, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick Queen

Houston Texans Projected Starters

QB : C.J. Stroud

: C.J. Stroud RB: Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb WR: Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Stefon Diggs

Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Stefon Diggs TE : Dalton Schultz

: Dalton Schultz OL: Laramy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Juice Scruggs, Shaq Mason, Tytus Howard

Laramy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Juice Scruggs, Shaq Mason, Tytus Howard Key Defense: Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Derek Stingley Jr., Jalen Pitre

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Getty Images

The headline news for Pittsburgh is the return of star wide receiver DK Metcalf, who has finished his two-game suspension following an altercation in Detroit. His availability gives Aaron Rodgers his primary deep threat back just in time to face the league's top-ranked defense.

Defensively, T.J. Watt is officially active and expected to play without limitations. The All-Pro edge rusher returned in Week 18 from a partial lung collapse and has logged a full week of practice.

Aaron Rodgers (QB) : Active (Left Wrist - Full Practice)

: Active (Left Wrist - Full Practice) Jaylen Warren (RB) : Active (Recovered from illness)

: Active (Recovered from illness) Isaiahh Loudermilk (DT): OUT (Ankle)

Houston Texans Team News

Getty Images

The Texans enter the playoffs as the hottest team in football, riding a nine-game winning streak, but they will be without rookie running back Jawhar Jordan (ankle). In his absence, expect a heavy workload for veteran Nick Chubb, who knows the Steelers' defense well from his Cleveland days, and rookie Woody Marks.

Defensively, the "SWARM" unit is mostly healthy, led by the pass-rushing duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who combined for 27 sacks this season.

Jawhar Jordan (RB) : OUT (Ankle)

: (Ankle) Ajani Carter (CB): OUT (Hamstring)

(Hamstring) Davis Mills (QB): Questionable (Personal)

Form

PIT - Form All Pittsburgh Steelers 26 - 24 Baltimore Ravens W

Cleveland Browns 13 - 6 Pittsburgh Steelers L

Detroit Lions 24 - 29 Pittsburgh Steelers W

Pittsburgh Steelers 28 - 15 Miami Dolphins W

Baltimore Ravens 22 - 27 Pittsburgh Steelers W HOU - Form All Houston Texans 38 - 30 Indianapolis Colts W

Los Angeles Chargers 16 - 20 Houston Texans W

Houston Texans 23 - 21 Las Vegas Raiders W

Houston Texans 40 - 20 Arizona Cardinals W

Kansas City Chiefs 10 - 20 Houston Texans W

The Steelers (10-7) secured the AFC North title and home-field advantage with a gritty Week 18 victory over the Ravens, but their path to the postseason was anything but smooth. While they have won four of their last five games, the offense has struggled for consistency, failing to score more than 20 points in three of their last seven outings. They will be relying heavily on their 6-3 home record at Acrisure Stadium.

Home Record: 6-3

6-3 Key Stat: The Steelers defense allowed just 113 rushing yards per game this season (13th in NFL), a number they must replicate to stop the Texans' ground attack.

Houston (12-5) enters the playoffs as the hottest team in the NFL. After a shaky start to the season, C.J. Stroud and company have rattled off nine consecutive victories, including impressive road wins against the Chiefs and Chargers. Their defense has been the catalyst, forcing a league-high turnover differential (+17) during this winning streak.

Away Record : 5-3

: 5-3 Key Stat: Houston is 11-0 this season when scoring 20+ points

Head-to-Head Record

PIT Last 5 matches HOU 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Pittsburgh Steelers 12 - 20 Houston Texans

Houston Texans 30 - 6 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 28 - 21 Houston Texans

Houston Texans 6 - 34 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 30 - 23 Houston Texans

All-Time Series : Steelers lead 5-3

: Steelers lead 5-3 Last Meeting : Texans won 30-6 (Oct 1, 2023)

: Texans won 30-6 (Oct 1, 2023) Playoff History: 0 meetings (First matchup)

While the Steelers historically dominate this fixture, the Texans won the most recent meeting decisively in 2023.