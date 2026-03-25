Real Madrid Femenino face three-time champions Barcelona in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals, with Barca boasting an overwhelming upper hand.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona kick-off time

Women's Champions League - Final Stage Alfredo Di Stefano

Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona will kick off on 25 Mar 2026, at 13:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Real Madrid Femenino lock horns with arch-rivals Barcelona in an El Clásico clash in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals. The winners over two legs will meet either Bayern or Manchester United in the semis.

Real Madrid had to negotiate a knockout phase playoff clash with Paris FC. This is their second appearance in the quarter-finals, the first was in 2021-22 when they lost 8-3 on aggregate to none other than Barcelona. Their underdog status here is underlined by the fact that they've lost 19 of 20 Clasico H2Hs.

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Three-time European champions Barca sailed through the league phase, finishing in top spot with 16 points from 18. After losing last season's final to Arsenal, the champions from 2021, 2023 and 2024 will be determined to take their crown back. A quadruple is also on the cards, as they've lifted the Spanish Super Cup, established a 10-point lead at the top of Liga F and secured their place in next month's Copa de la Reina against Atletico Madrid. Right now, they're in formidable form, unbeaten in 24 outings.

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Key stats & injury news

Real Madrid have won their last seven matches, five of which have been accompanied by clean sheets.

Barcelona have prevailed in each of their last seven quarter-final ties since losing to Lyon in 2017-18.

Real Madrid are unable to call upon long-term absentee Teresa Abelleira, while forward Signe Bruun will miss a seventh consecutive game.

Barcelona are without two-time Ballon d’Or winner and talismanic figure Aitana Bonmati after she broke her leg in December. Laia Aleixandri suffered an ACL injury in last month’s win over Real Madrid, while Mapi Leon remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Quesada Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Romeu

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: