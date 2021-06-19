How to watch Portugal vs Germany in Euro 2020 from India?

Germany will badly need a result against the defending champions after an opening game loss

Germany go into a vital game in Group F on Saturday when they take on Portugal at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Following their 1-0 loss at the hands of France on Tuesday evening, Joachim Low's men know another defeat would put them in a difficult position heading into their final game, while Portugal will be looking for a second win after overcoming Hungary by a 3-0 scoreline.

Here's how to watch Portugal vs Germany in India.

What time does Portugal vs Germany start?

Game Portugal vs Germany Date Saturday, June 19 Time 9:30pm IST

How to watch Portugal vs Germany on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

How does Euro 2020 Group F look like?

Portugal top Group F ahead of the second round of matches, with Germany placed third.

Group F

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Portugal 🇵🇹 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2 France 🇫🇷 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 Germany 🇩🇪 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Hungary 🇭🇺 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Where will Portugal vs Germany take place?

Allianz Arena | Munich | Germany

Capacity: 70,000 | At least 14,500 capacity for Euro 2020

Games: Group stage & quarter-final (four games)

Year built: 2005

Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena is Germany's representative at Euro 2020 and will play host to three games in Group F alongside Budapest's Puskas Arena. It will also host a quarter-final game.

As well as occasionally staging Germany games, the 75,000-seater was one of the country's venues for the World Cup in 2006 (hosting six matches) and in 2012 it was the venue for the Champions League final.

Portugal vs Germany: Team news & key stats

Rafa Silva will be pushing to start after coming off the bench against Hungary to provide an assist for the first goal and win a penalty, whilst Diogo Jota was wasteful with his chances and may be dropped in favour of Andre Silva.

Joachim Low also has plenty of options to choose from and having left the likes of Leroy Sane and Timo Werner on the bench for the France game, the manager may decide to shuffle his pack against Portugal.

Key stats:

Portugal’s last victory against Germany was in the group stages of Euro 2000 – a 3-0 win, courtesy of a Sergio Conceição hat-trick, the last time Germany have conceded 3+ goals by the same player in a major tournament game. Since then, Germany have won their four meetings with Portugal, all at major tournaments (WC ‘06, Euro ‘08, Euro ‘12, WC ‘14).



Cristiano Ronaldo has never scored against Germany (4 games), despite attempting 23 shots in 360 minutes of action. Only against France has the Portuguese forward played more times (6 games) for the national team without finding the back of the net.



Thomas Müller’s only hat-trick with the German national team was against Portugal, in the group stages of the 2014 World Cup. However, Müller has never scored in 12 matches at the European Championship, attempting 27 shots without success.

