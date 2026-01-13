Carabao Cup holders Newcastle United meet Premier League title contenders Manchester City in the first of two semi-final legs to see who will make the EFL Cup final.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Newcastle United vs Manchester City, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and Manchester City will kick off on 13 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Newcastle fans will look fondly back on the 2024-25 EFL Cup final, where their side beat Liverpool to end the Geordie club's 70-year trophy drought. Eddie Howe's team has an impressive recent home record against City, winning twice, drawing once and losing once in the last four head-to-heads. Newcastle have won three of their last four matches and are currently unbeaten in 13 outings at St James' Park, with 10 wins and three draws. Danger man Harvey Barnes has four goals in his last two Newcastle appearances, and should start in attack alongside Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa and Anthony Gordon.

City are on a decent unbeaten run themselves, not tasting defeat in their last 12 matches, but three consecutive draws in the Premier League leave them six points adrift of leaders Arsenal, so they'll have extra motivation to lift the EFL Cup, a trophy they haven't won since 2020-21. Amazingly, Erling Haaland wasn't on the score sheet in City's 10-1 thrashing of Exeter in the FA Cup third round, but the Norwegian's tally for the season still stands at 26 goals from 28 appearances across all competitions.

Dan Burn, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and William Osula are all unavailable for the hosts due to injury issues, while Anthony Elanga is a doubt.

Man City are without the injured sextet John Stones, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Dias, Savinho and Oscar Bobb.

