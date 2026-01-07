Can Manchester City get over a disappointing result against Chelsea when they meet Brighton in the Premier League? Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester City must dust itself off after a late disappointment against Chelsea. They'll fancy their chances against a Brighton side with only one point from their last three Premier League away games.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Manchester City vs Brighton, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Manchester City vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Brighton will kick off on 7 Jan 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Match context

Manchester City let two points slip last time out after Enzo Fernández's late equaliser for Chelsea. It leaves Pep Guardiola's side six points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Brighton's mood would have improved after a 2-0 win over Burnley, snapping a six-match winless streak in the league.

Amazingly, the Seagulls are unbeaten across their last three EPL meetings with City, but City are unbeaten in all of their 15 EPL home games against these opponents.

City's damaging draw with Chelsea came at a further cost with serious injuries to defenders Josko Gvardiol and lynchpin Ruben Dias. John Stones, Mateo Kovacic and Savinho are also all sidelined, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are still away at AFCON.

For the Seagulls, Carlos Baleba (AFCON), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are still out, but exciting winger Yankuba Minteh could return here.