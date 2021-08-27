How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in the Premier League from India?

The Cityzens have won each of the last eight league encounters against Arsenal whose last win at the Etihad stadium came in 2015.

Arsenal's difficult start to the Premier League season looks set to continue this weekend with Mikel Arteta's side traveling to the Etihad stadium to face champions Manchester City.

The Gunners have lost both of their opening league matches although they did enjoy a morale-boosting 6-0 win in midweek in the EFL Cup against West Brom.

Pep Guardiola's men meanwhile recovered from the disappointment of losing their first game of the season at Spurs to beat Norwich comfortably last week and will be looking for another home victory.

Here's how to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in India.

Contents

What time does the 2021-22 Premier League game between Man City vs Arsenal start?

Game Manchester City vs Arsenal Date Saturday, August 28 Time 5pm IST

Return to top



How to watch Man City vs Arsenal on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Return to top



Man City vs Arsenal: Team news

City remain without injured pair Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne while Benjamin Mendy faces an extended period away from football.

The visitors are without Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Ben White, while Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka face late fitness tests.

Return to top



Further reading: