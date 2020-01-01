How to watch El Clasico in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams
The 2020-21 La Liga season started on September 12 and has seen an interesting start.
After the international break, Real Sociedad and Villarreal were top the standings.
Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways as Luis Suarez's 150th La Liga goal and Yannick Carrasco's stoppage-time header handed them a win over Celta Vigo but Diego Simeone's men are still eighth - a spot above Barcelona as Ronald Koeman suffered the first defeat of his reign, slipping to a narrow defeat at Getafe.
However, before that, Real Madrid also suffered their first La Liga defeat of the season as they went down in dismal fashion at home to minnows Cadiz ahead of the El Clasico.
Now, both giants of La Liga, Real Madrid and Barcelona, will play the first El Clasico of the season. Here's how to watch the match in India.
Contents
- How to watch La Liga in India
- Matchday 1 / September 12-14
- Matchday 2 / September 19-21
- Matchday 3 / September 26-28
- Matchday 4 / September 29-October 2
- Matchday 5 / October 3-5
- Matchday 6 / October 17-19
- Matchday 7 / October 24-27
Where to watch or stream the La Liga
El Clasico in India is available to be streamed Live on Facebook .
La Liga fixtures
Matchday 1
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Sep 12
|7:30pm
|Eibar 0-0 Celta Vigo
|Sep 12
|10pm
|Granada 2-0 Athletic Club
|Sep 13
|12:30am
|Cadiz 0-2 Osasuna
|Sep 13
|5:30pm
|Alaves 0-1 Real Betis
|Sep 13
|7:30pm
|Valladolid 1-1 Real Sociedad
|Sep 13
|10pm
|Villarreal 1-1 Huesca
|Sep 14
|12:30am
|Valencia 4-2 Levante
|Jan 12
|TBD
|Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla
|TBD
|TBD
|Barcelona vs Elche
|TBD
|TBD
|Real Madrid vs Getafe
Matchday 2
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Sep 19
|7:30pm
|Villarreal 2-1 Eibar
|Sep 19
|10pm
|Getafe 1-0 Osasuna
|Sep 20
|12:30am
|Celta Vigo 2-1 Valencia
|Sep 20
|7:30pm
|Huesca 0-2 Cadiz
|Sep 20
|10pm
|Granada 2-1 Alaves
|Sep 20
|10pm
|Real Betis 2-0 Valladolid
|Sep 21
|12:30am
|Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Madrid
|Jan 6
|TBD
|Athletic Club vs Barcelona
|TBD
|TBD
|Levante vs Atletico Madrid
|TBD
|TBD
|Sevilla vs Elche
Matchday 3
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Sep 26
|4:30pm
|Alaves 0-0 Getafe
|Sep 26
|7:30pm
|Valencia 1-1 Huesca
|Sep 26
|10pm
|Elche 0-3 Real Sociedad
|Sep 27
|12:30am
|Real Betis 2-3 Real Madrid
|Sep 27
|3:30pm
|Osasuna 1-3 Levante
|Sep 27
|5:30pm
|Eibar 1-2 Athletic Club
|Sep 27
|7:30pm
|Atletico Madrid 6-1 Granada
|Sep 27
|10pm
|Cadiz 1-3 Sevilla
|Sep 27
|10pm
|Valladolid 1-1 Celta Vigo
|Sep 28
|12:30am
|Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal
Matchday 4
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Sep 29
|10:30pm
|Real Sociedad 0-1 Valencia
|Sep 30
|1am
|Getafe 3-0 Real Betis
|Sep 30
|10:30pm
|Huesca 0-0 Atletico Madrid
|Sep 30
|10:30pm
|Villarreal 3-1 Alaves
|Oct 1
|1am
|Eibar 0-1 Elche
|Oct 1
|1am
|Real Madrid 1-0 Valladolid
|Oct 1
|10:30pm
|Athletic Club 0-1 Cadiz
|Oct 1
|10:30pm
|Sevilla 1-0 Levante
|Oct 2
|1am
|Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona
Matchday 5
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Oct 3
|4:30pm
|Valladolid 1-2 Eibar
|Oct 3
|7:30pm
|Atletico Madrid 0-0 Villarreal
|Oct 3
|10pm
|Elche 0-0 Huesca
|Oct 3
|10pm
|Real Sociedad 3-0 Getafe
|Oct 4
|12:30am
|Valencia 0-2 Real Betis
|Oct 4
|3:30pm
|Osasuna 2-0 Celta Vigo
|Oct 4
|5:30pm
|Alaves 1-0 Athletic Club
|Oct 4
|7:30pm
|Levante 0-2 Real Madrid
|Oct 4
|10pm
|Cadiz 1-1 Granada
|Oct 5
|12:30am
|Barcelona 1-1 Sevilla
Matchday 6
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Oct 17
|4:30pm
|Granada 1-0 Sevilla
|Oct 17
|7:30pm
|Celta Vigo 0-2 Atletico Madrid
|Oct 17
|10pm
|Real Madrid 0-1 Cadiz
|Oct 18
|12:30am
|Getafe 1-0 Barcelona
|Oct 18
|3:30pm
|Eibar 0-0 Osasuna
|Oct 18
|5:30pm
|Athletic Club 2-0 Levante
|Oct 18
|7:30pm
|Villarreal 2-1 Valencia
|Oct 18
|10pm
|Huesca 2-2 Valladolid
|Oct 18
|10pm
|Alaves 0-2 Elche
|Oct 19
|12:30am
|Real Betis 0-3 Real Sociedad
Matchday 7
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Oct 24
|12:30am
|Elche vs Valencia
|Oct 24
|4:30pm
|Osasuna vs Athletic Club
|Oct 24
|7:30pm
|Barcelona vs Real Madrid
|Oct 24
|10pm
|Sevilla vs Eibar
|Oct 25
|12:30am
|Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis
|Oct 25
|4:30pm
|Valladolid vs Alaves
|Oct 25
|8:30pm
|Cadiz vs Villarreal
|Oct 25
|11pm
|Getafe vs Granada
|Oct 26
|1:30am
|Real Sociedad vs Huesca
|Oct 27
|1:30am
|Levante vs Celta Vigo
