The LA Galaxy return to Dignity Health Sports Park to host Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito, with the tie delicately poised at 1-1.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of LA Galaxy vs Sporting San Miguelito, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream LA Galaxy vs Sporting for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

LA Galaxy vs Sporting San Miguelito kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy vs Sporting San Miguelito will kick off on 25 Feb 2026 at 23:00 EST.

Match preview

After a tough 1-1 draw in the humidity of Panama, the LA Galaxy return to Los Angeles with a potentially precious away goal in the bank.

Sporting San Miguelito struck first in the 37th minute through Rodrigo Tello. However, the Galaxy struck back through Joseph Paintsil in the 68th minute. The winner of this tie will meet Jamaican side Mount Pleasant FDC in the round of 16.

Key team news

Riqui Puig is out for the season after undergoing ACL surgery in January. In his absence, the creative burden falls on Gabriel Pec and Joao Klauss.

Marco Reus was given 32 minutes off the bench in the first leg for Galaxy.

Sporting San Miguelito have only won one of their last five competitive matches.

Both sides have scored in Galaxy's last 11 matches.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy vs Sporting San Miguelito Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Vanney Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Aguilar

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

LAG Last match SPS 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Sporting San Miguelito 1 - 1 LA Galaxy 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

