How to watch Germany vs Romania in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers from India?
Germany will aim to take a decisive step towards Qatar 2022 when they host Romania on Friday evening in UEFA World Cup qualifying Group J.
Hansi Flick's side are four points clear at the top of the group and five points ahead of third placed Romania and another victory for the 2014 world champions would put them within touching distance of qualification.
Here's how to watch Germany vs Romania in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers from India.
Contents
- What time is Germany vs Romania?
- How to watch Germany vs Romania in India
- Germany vs Romania: Team news
What time does Germany vs Romania start?
|Game
|Germany vs Romania
|Date
|Saturday, October 9
|Time
|12:15am IST
How to watch Germany vs Romania on TV & live stream in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualification matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
|TV channels (English)
|Online streaming
|Sony Six SD & HD
|SonyLIV, JioTV
Germany vs Romania: Team news
The hosts are without full-back Robin Gosens and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan who are both out injured, while the task of replacing the now retired Toni Kroos continues.
Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goreztka are likely to the duo in the middle of the park selected by Hansi Flick.
The visitors are without midfielder Dragos Nedelcu who is suspended.