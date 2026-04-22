Wednesday’s Classico sees Porto aiming to overturn a one-goal deficit as they welcome Sporting Lisbon to Estadio do Dragao for the second leg of their Taca de Portugal semi-final tie.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Porto vs Sporting CP, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch FC Porto vs Sporting CP with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

FC Porto vs Sporting CP kick-off time

Porto vs Sporting will kick off on 22 Apr 2026 at 15:45 EST and 20:45 GMT.

Match preview

Porto have dominated the Taca de Portugal in recent years, reaching five of the previous seven finals and lifting the trophy on four of those occasions, though the 20-time winners suffered a fourth-round exit to Moreirense last term. After successive stalemates at home, Porto returned to winning ways on Sunday, as second-half strikes from Gabri Veiga and Victor Froholdt secured a 2-0 victory over Tondela to move seven points clear atop the Primeira Liga.

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Sporting lost Sunday's Derby de Lisboa to Benfica, leaving them eight points adrift in the title race, albeit with a game in hand. Last season's league and cup double winners will be determined to at least defend their Taça de Portugal crown, and avoiding defeat in this match will send them to the final.

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Key stats & injury news

Sunday’s victory over Tondela came at a cost for Porto, as Zaidu Sanusi was forced off in the second half and is now a major doubt for this encounter.

Sporting full-back Ivan Fresneda could miss a third straight match with a muscle problem. Teenager Joao Simoes also misses out with a foot issue.

Team news & squads

FC Porto vs Sporting CP Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Farioli Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Borges

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs Sporting CP today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: