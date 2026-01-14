Few fixtures in world football carry the weight, intensity and history of Porto vs Benfica, and today, O Clássico takes centre stage in the Taça de Portugal quarter-finals. With a place in the semi-finals on the line, two of Portugal’s biggest clubs meet in a high-stakes knockout showdown at the Estádio do Dragão.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Porto vs Benfica, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

FC Porto vs Benfica kick-off time

Today's game between FC Porto and Benfica will kick off at 3 pm ET and 8 pm GMT.

Match context

Porto and Benfica are no strangers to decisive cup encounters, and this meeting adds another chapter to a rivalry defined by fine margins and dramatic moments. While league clashes often shape title races, the Taça de Portugal brings a different dynamic: one bad night can end a season’s hopes of silverware.

For both sides, the competition represents a realistic path to a major trophy, increasing the pressure and intensity surrounding this tie. The winners not only edge closer to silverware but also gain momentum in a season where both sides are chasing success in multiple competitions.

Francesco Farioli’s Porto enter the quarter-final with confidence built on strong recent performances, particularly at home. The Dragão has long been one of the most intimidating venues in Portuguese football, and Porto’s ability to control matches there gives them a psychological edge.

Defensive solidity has been key to their cup run so far, while their attacking play has been efficient rather than extravagant. Porto are likely to approach the game with balance — disciplined off the ball, but quick to exploit spaces when possession is turned over. They reached this stage by defeating Famalicão 4-1 in the previous round.

Jose Mourinho's Benfica, meanwhile, arrive knowing that knockout football often favours experience, an area where they are richly stocked, and will be just as confident as their opponents in this one. The Lisbon side have consistently reached the latter stages of the Taça de Portugal in recent seasons and will see this match as a crucial opportunity to keep their trophy ambitions alive.

Benfica’s strength lies in their attacking variety and ability to strike on the counter, particularly away from home. If they can navigate the early pressure and maintain composure, their quality in the final third could prove decisive. Benfica qualified for the quarter-finals with a solid 2–0 win over Farense in the last round.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Porto hold a slight edge overall in head-to-head results across all competitions, particularly in the Primeira Liga and domestic cups. Benfica, however, remain close behind, ensuring the rivalry has never been one-sided. Both clubs have enjoyed periods of dominance, often swinging momentum back and forth over the decades.

Recent meetings highlight the fixture’s unpredictability. Heavy wins for either side, tight draws and dramatic encounters have all featured in the last few seasons, underlining how form and context often outweigh history when these two meet. Home advantage has also played a significant role, with Porto traditionally strong at the Estádio do Dragão and Benfica formidable at the Estádio da Luz.

