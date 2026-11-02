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FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Spotify Camp Nou

FC Barcelona and Aston Villa kick off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa live. The link below takes you straight to the broadcast.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at FC Barcelona and Aston Villa?

FC Barcelona have won three and lost two of their last five competitive games. Most recently, they thrashed Deportivo Alavés 6:1 at home, having lost to Real Madrid (1:2) and Paris Saint-Germain (2:4) before that. Earlier, Barcelona won 5:2 away at Real Betis and beat Galatasaray 4:1 in the Champions League. They scored 18 goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

In their last five competitive games, Aston Villa have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat. They most recently drew 1:1 with Fulham in the Premier League, after a 0:3 defeat to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup. Their 2:1 win against Manchester City stands out. In the Champions League, Villa most recently beat Viking 3:1. Across all five games, they scored eight times and conceded seven.

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Line-ups

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Form

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Head-to-head record

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: The tables