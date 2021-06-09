How to watch Euro 2020 in India: Teams, fixtures, TV channels and streams

To help you get to grips with the Euro 2020 action, Goal brings you everything you need to know

Euro 2020, the 16th edition of the flagship UEFA competition, is being styled as a celebration, with games being held across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the first ever tournament (though it will strictly be 61 years).

The European Championship features 24 teams - 20 from automatic qualification and the remaining four decided through the play-offs.

The format for the final tournament will be the same as Euro 2016, making for six groups comprised of four teams. The winner and runner-up in each group, along with the four best third-placed sides, will progress to the round of 16.

Euro 2020: Match schedule

Round Date Group stage June 11, 2021 – June 24, 2021 Round of 16 June 26, 2021 – June 29, 2021 Quarter-finals July 2, 2021 – July 3, 2021 Semi-finals July 6, 2021 – July 7, 2021 Final July 11, 2021

How to watch on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Euro 2020 teams & group wise fixtures

The group stages were confirmed with the Euro 2020 draw on November 30, 2019.

The Euro 2020 group stage is provisionally proposed to take place from June 11, 2021 – June 24, 2021.

Italy will kick off the tournament against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Group A

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Turkey 🇹🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Italy 🇮🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Switzerland 🇨🇭 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A fixtures

Date Game Time (IST) Venue Jun 12 Turkey vs Italy 12:30am Stadio Olimpico, Rome Jun 12 Wales vs Switzerland 6:30pm Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun 16 Turkey vs Wales 9:30pm Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun 17 Italy vs Switzerland 12:30am Stadio Olimpico, Rome Jun 20 Switzerland vs Turkey 9:30pm Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun 20 Italy vs Wales 9:30pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Group B

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Denmark 🇩🇰 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Finland 🇫🇮 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Belgium 🇧🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Russia 🇷🇺 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B fixtures

Date Game Time (IST) Venue Jun 12 Denmark vs Finland 9:30pm Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Jun 13 Belgium vs Russia 12:30am Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg Jun 16 Finland vs Russia 6:30pm Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg Jun 17 Denmark vs Belgium 9:30pm Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Jun 22 Russia vs Denmark 12:30am Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Jun 22 Finland vs Belgium 12:30am Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Group C

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Netherlands 🇳🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ukraine 🇺🇦 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Austria 🇦🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 North Macedonia 🇲🇰 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C fixtures

Date Game Time (IST) Venue Jun 13 Austria vs North Macedonia 9:30pm Arena Nationala, Bucharest Jun 14 Netherlands vs Ukraine 12:30am Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Jun 17 Ukraine vs North Macedonia 6:30pm Arena Nationala, Bucharest Jun 18 Netherlands vs Austria 12:30am Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Jun 21 North Macedonia vs Netherlands 9:30pm Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Jun 21 Ukraine vs Austria 9:30pm Arena Nationala, Bucharest

Group D

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Croatia 🇭🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Czech Republic 🇨🇿 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D fixtures

Date Game Time (IST) Venue Jun 13 England vs Croatia 6:30pm Wembley Stadium, London Jun 14 Scotland vs Czech Republic 6:30pm Hampden Park, Glasgow Jun 18 Croatia vs Czech Republic 9:30pm Hampden Park, Glasgow Jun 19 England vs Scotland 12:30am Wembley Stadium, London Jun 23 Croatia vs Scotland 12:30am Hampden Park, Glasgow Jun 23 Czech Republic vs England 12:30am Wembley Stadium, London

Group E

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Spain 🇪🇸 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Sweden 🇸🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Poland 🇵🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Slovakia 🇸🇰 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E fixtures

Date Game Time (IST) Venue Jun 14 Poland vs Slovakia 9:30pm Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg Jun 15 Spain vs Sweden 12:30am La Cartuja, Seville Jun 18 Sweden vs Slovakia 6:30pm Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg Jun 20 Spain vs Poland 12:30am La Cartuja, Seville Jun 23 Slovakia vs Spain 9:30pm La Cartuja, Seville Jun 23 Sweden vs Poland 9:30pm Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Group F

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Hungary 🇭🇺 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Portugal 🇵🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 France 🇫🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Germany 🇩🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F fixtures

Date Game Time (IST) Venue Jun 15 Hungary vs Portugal 9:30pm Puskas Arena, Budapest Jun 16 France vs Germany 12:30am Allianz Arena, Munich Jun 19 Hungary vs France 6:30pm Puskas Arena, Budapest Jun 19 Portugal vs Germany 9:30pm Allianz Arena, Munich Jun 24 Portugal vs France 12:30am Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun 24 Germany vs Hungary 12:30am Allianz Arena, Munich

Where will Euro 2020 take place?

The 16th edition of the European Championship will provisionally kick off on June 11, 2021 and it will conclude on July 11, 2021.

It will be held across 11 different cities in Europe, with UEFA celebrating the 60th birthday of the first European Championship (then called the European Nations Cup), which was held in France in 1960.

The semi-finals and final will be contested in London at Wembley Stadium.

Full Euro 2020 stadiums guide

City Stadium Capacity Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruyff Arena 56,000 Baku, Azerbaijan Olympic Stadium 68,700 Bucharest, Romania Arena Nationala 55,600 Budapest, Hungary Ferenc Puskas Stadium 67,889 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium 38,065 Glasgow, Scotland Hampden Park 52,063 London, England Wembley Stadium 90,000 Munich, Germany Allianz Arena 75,000 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico 72,698 Saint Petersburg, Russia Krestovsky Stadium 68,134 Seville, Spain La Cartuja 60,000

Click here to learn more about the Euro 2020 host cities and stadiums

Will there be VAR in Euro 2020?

VAR (Video Assistant Referees) will be used at Euro 2020 for the first time in tournament history.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said: "We are confident that introducing VAR in August 2019 will give us enough time to put in place a robust system and to train match officials to ensure an efficient and successful implementation of VAR in the Champions League, the world’s flagship club competition."

Who are the defending champions of Euro?

Portugal are defending title holders of the European Championship, having won the 2016 edition in what was their first tournament win.

They defeated host team France in the final of the competition at the Stade de France, Eder scoring in the dying minutes of stoppage time to clinch the 1-0 victory.

