How to watch Denmark vs Belgium in the Euro 2020 from India?

The ball will be put out of play in the 10th minute in honour of Christian Eriksen, who survived a cardiac arrest over the weekend...

Denmark host Belgium in their next Group B outing in the Euro 2020 at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Thursday.

However far Denmark go in Euro 2020, it pales in significance to the health of their star midfielder Christian Eriksen, as well as the wellbeing of his team-mates who were so clearly affected by Saturday’s events in Copenhagen.

Even without Kevin De Bruyne and with Eden Hazard left on the bench, Belgium were always going to have too much for Russia.

Here's how to watch Denmark vs Belgium in India.

What time does Denmark vs Belgium start?

Game Denmark vs Belgium Date Thursday, June 17 Time 9:30pm IST

How to watch Denmark vs Belgium on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

How does the Group B look like

Belgium top the group ahead of the second round, having cruised to a 3-0 win over Russia in their opening game of the Euro 2020 on Saturday. The 1-0 scoreline in Finland's historic victory against Denmark in their first ever appearance at a major tournament was secondary following the incident involving Christian Eriksen in the first half, which led to the game being halted for a couple of hours.

Group B

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Belgium 🇧🇪 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2 Russia 🇷🇺 2 1 0 1 -2 3 3 Finland 🇫🇮 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 Denmark 🇩🇰 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Where will the match take place?

Parken Stadium | Copenhagen | Denmark

Capacity: 38,065 | reduced to 25% - 33% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)

Year built: 1992

Parken Stadium in Copenhagen will host three games in Group B and a last 16 clash.

Home of the Denmark national team and FC Copenhagen, Parken is one of four 20th century stadiums to host games at Euro 2020.

With a seating capacity of just over 38,000, it is the smallest host venue at the tournament. However, it does boast a Michelin star restaurant!

Denmark vs Belgium: Team news & stats

The Danish players will be looking to putting a strong show against the world number one team. Whereas Belgium could see their side further strengthened by the possible return of both Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel.

Key stats:

Denmark and Belgium’s only previous meeting at a major tournament was in the group stages of Euro 1984. Denmark won 3-2 after having been 2-0 down, one of only six times a two-goal deficit has been overcome in a win at the tournament.

Belgium have won four of their last five matches at the European Championships (L1), as many as they had won across their first 13 games in the competition (W4 D2 L7).

Romelu Lukaku has been directly involved in 26 goals in his 19 games for Belgium since the end of the 2018 World Cup (22 goals, 4 assists). Indeed, during this run Lukaku has only failed to score or assist in three of those 19 appearances, one of which came against Denmark in September 2020.

