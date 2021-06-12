Copa America

How to watch Copa America 2021 in India: Teams, fixtures, TV channels and streams

With Brazil chosen as last minute hosts for the South American spectacle, Goal brings you everything you need to know...

Copa America 2021 is set to take place from June 13 and conclude on July 10, 2021.

The 47th edition of the tournament was postponed from its original dates of June 12 to July 12, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The rescheduled dates follows in the footsteps of Euro 2020, which UEFA postponed for a year. 

The Olympics, which were also scheduled to take place summer of 2020, had also been pushed back for a year.

Goal tells you how to watch Copa America 2021 in India.
 

On this page

  1. Copa America 2021 Match schedule
  2. How to watch on TV & live stream in India
  3. Teams & fixtures
  4. Host cities & venues
  5. Who won the last Copa America?

 

Copa America 2021: Match schedule

Round Date (as per IST)
Group stage June 14, 2021 – June 29, 2021
Quarter-finals July 3, 2021 – July 4, 2021
Semi-finals July 6, 2021
Third place July 10, 2021
Final July 11, 2021

How to watch Copa America 2021 on TV & live stream in India

In India ,  the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels
Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Copa America 2021 teams & fixtures

Initially, Copa America 2020 was to feature 10 teams from South American confederation CONMEBOL and two teams from the AFC (Asian Football Confederation).

The 2021 tournament will go ahead with 10 CONMEBOL representatives - Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. This is because the two AFC representatives - Australia and Qatar - pulled out due to scheduling conflict after the AFC decided to postpone the joint qualifiers' dates for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Lionel Messi Neymar Copa America trophy

Groups:

Group A Group B
Brazil 🇧🇷 Argentina 🇦🇷
Colombia 🇨🇴 Bolivia 🇧🇴
Venezuela 🇻🇪 Uruguay 🇺🇾
Ecuador 🇪🇨 Chile 🇨🇱
Peru 🇵🇪 Paraguay 🇵🇾

Group stage fixtures:

Date Game Time (IST)
Jun 14 Argentina vs Chile 2:30am
  Paraguay vs Bolivia 5:30am
Jun 15 Brazil vs Venezuela 4:30am
  Colombia vs Ecuador 7:30am
Jun 18 Chile vs Bolivia 2:30am
  Argentina vs Uruguay 5:30am
Jun 19 Colombia vs Venezuela 4:30am
  Peru vs Brazil 7:30am
Jun 21 Uruguay vs Chile 1:30am
  Argentina vs Paraguay 4:30am
Jun 22 Venezuela vs Ecuador 3:30am
  Colombia vs Peru 6:30am
Jun 24 Bolivia vs Uruguay 2:30am
  Chile vs Paraguay 6:30am
Jun 25 Ecuador vs Peru 3:30am
  Colombia vs Brazil 6:30am
Jun 28 Argentina vs Bolivia 2:30am
  Uruguay vs Paraguay 2:30am
Jun 29 Ecuador vs Brazil 6:30am
  Venezuela vs Peru 6:30am

Where will Copa America 2021 take place?

Brazil will now host Copa America 2021 following CONMEBOL's decision to strip Colombia of hosting duties and later co-host Argentina also pulled out due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition was initially set to be held across nine venues in nine cities in Colombia and Argentina.

However, following  anti-government protests,  Colombia was stripped of Copa America hosting rights, while Argentina's hosting rights were suspended after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Colombia Protests

CONMEBOL confirmed the list of hosting stadiums for the relocated Copa America, to be held in Brazil, on June 1.

Stadium City
Mane Garrincha Stadium Brasilia
Arena Pantanal Cuiaba
Maracana Rio de Janeiro
Estadio Antonio Accioly or Estadio Olimpico de Goiania Goiania

Why has Brazil been chosen as Copa America host?

Who won the last Copa America?

Alisson Brazil Copa America 2019

Brazil were the winners of the previous Copa America, which took place in 2019 in Brazil.

They defeated Peru 3-1 in the final thanks to goals from Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison, with Paolo Guerrero scoring for Peru.

It was the Selecao's ninth Copa triumph, moving them closer to Argentina, who have won 14 times, and Uruguay, who are the most successful team in the history of the competition with 15 titles.

