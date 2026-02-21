Champions League-chasing Chelsea will be in the mood to put relegation strugglers Burnley to the sword at Stamford Bridge.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Chelsea vs Burnley, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Chelsea vs Burnley kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Burnley will kick off on 21 Feb 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

Chelsea have been in fine form of late under new boss Liam Rosenior. His only defeats as Blues boss were both to Arsenal in the EFL Cup. Otherwise, Chelsea has won eight matches out of 11 under his tutelage. The other was a 2-2 draw with Leeds.

Getty Images

The feel-good factor after Burnley's triumph over Crystal Palace, a result that snapped a 16-match winless streak in the league, came to a halt when the Clarets lost to League One Mansfield in the FA Cup.

The Blues have scored 12 goals in their last five outings, while Burnley haven't kept a clean sheet in 2026.

Getty Images

Key stats, injury news

Cole Palmer been involved in 14 goals in 12 Premier League starts for Chelsea against promoted sides.

Chelsea have lost 2-1 at home to Sunderland and 3-1 away at Leeds this season – they’ve never lost to all three promoted sides in a single Premier League campaign before.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

