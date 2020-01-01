How to watch Champions League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - PSG vs Man United, Bayern vs Atletico & more
The 2020-21 season of the UEFA Champions League is back.
Europe's finest are all set to battle it out amongst each other to win the continent's most-coveted crown, with the matchday 1 set for kick-off. Defending champions Bayern Munich will be looking to continue their recent dominance. The Bavarians are up against Atletico Madrid on opening day.
However, that is not the only tasty match-up awaiting us. Manchester United, making a comeback into the competition after a year, face a daunting journey to Paris to take on Thomas Tuchel's PSG. With memories from the dramatic Round of 16 second leg in Paris where United knocked out PSG still fresh, expect an intense battle.
Meanwhile, Juventus are up against Dynamo Kyiv while Barcelona take on Ferencvaros. Chelsea have a tough matchday one task against Europa League champions Sevilla while Real Madrid are at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.
Where to watch or stream the Champions League
The Sony Pictures Network (Sony and TEN channels) has the rights to show Champions League matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website , allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
Champions League fixtures
Matchday 1
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream*
|Oct 20
|10:25pm
|Zenit vs Club Brugge
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Oct 20
|10:25pm
|Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Oct 21
|12:30am
|RB Leipzig vs Istanbul Basaksehir
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 21
|12:30am
|Rennes vs Krasnodar
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 21
|12:30am
|Lazio vs Dortmund
|Sony Ten 3 SD & HD
|Oct 21
|12:30am
|Chelsea vs Sevilla
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Oct 21
|12:30am
|PSG vs Manchester United
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Oct 21
|12:30am
|Barcelona vs Ferencvaros
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Oct 21
|10:25pm
|Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Oct 21
|10:25pm
|Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Oct 22
|12:30am
|Bayern vs Atlético Madrid
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Oct 22
|12:30am
|Inter vs Mönchengladbach
|Sony Ten 3 SD & HD
|Oct 22
|12:30am
|Man City vs Porto
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Oct 22
|12:30am
|Ajax vs Liverpool
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Oct 22
|12:30am
|Midtjylland vs Atalanta
|SonyLIV app and site
|Oct 22
|12:30am
|Olympiacos vs Marseille
|SonyLIV app and site
*UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV.