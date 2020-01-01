How to watch Bundesliga in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

The 2020-21 season is slated to begin on September 18, ending on May 22, 2021 and will be played without fans in stadiums until at least the end of October.

Bayern were crowned champions of the 2019-20 season with two games to spare, winning their eighth consecutive title in a row and 30th toverall. The reigning champions look even strong now, having added Leroy Sane to their already lethal attacking line-up consisting of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry.

The European champions are fresh off a treble-winning season and Hansi Flick and his star-studded squad will be pumped up to continue their hot streak in .

Their main challengers should be Dortmund who will look towards the likes of Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard among their talent-packed squad to stop the Bavarians while and will have to deal with the losses of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz respectively if they aim to give Bayern and Dortmund a run for their money.



Where to watch or stream the Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is available to be streamed live on FanCode. Their app is available for download on Google Playstore / iOS as well.



Bundesliga fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Sep 19 12am Bayern vs FanCode Sep 19 7pm Vfb vs SC FanCode Sep 19 7pm vs Arminia FanCode Sep 19 7pm Union Berlin vs FanCode Sep 19 7pm Werder vs Hertha FanCode Sep 19 7pm 1. FC Koln vs FanCode Sep 19 10pm Dortmund vs Monchengladbach FanCode Sep 20 7pm RB Leipzig vs FanCode Sep 20 9:30pm vs Leverkusen FanCode

Matchday 1 of the Bundesliga is the first week of fixtures.



