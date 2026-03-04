It's another crunch clash in the Premier League title race as leaders Arsenal visit a Brighton side which has found its feet in recent weeks.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Brighton vs Arsenal, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Brighton vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

Brighton vs Arsenal will kick off on 4 Mar 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Match preview

Brighton is on the brink of entering the top half of the Premier League after consecutive wins against Brentford and Nottingham Forest, snapping a five-game winless streak.

Mikel Areteta's Arsenal are now unbeaten across their last six league fixtures (W4, D2) and unbeaten in their last seven away league outings, the longest such ongoing streak in the division. Their most recent successes were Derby wins against Tottenham and Chelsea, and those provided a much-needed tonic after disappointing draws away to Brentford and Wolves. The Gunners are still five points clear of nearest-challengers Man City, although the Citizens have a game in hand and are breathing down Arsenal's necks.

Key stats & injury news

Brighton are missing Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster, while Arsenal are without Mikel Merino. Ben White and Martin Odegaard are in doubt.

Arsenal have scored nine game-winning goals from corners in the Premier League this term, an all-time record for one season.

Brighton have only kept one clean sheet in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

