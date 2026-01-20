Manchester City travel to Norway hoping to shrug off the bitter taste left by a dismal Premier League defeat to rivals Manchester United by taking another step to sealing qualification for the Champions League round of 16.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Bodo Glimt vs Man City free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Aspmyra Stadion

Bodoe/Glimt vs Manchester City kicks off on 20 Jan 2026 at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Manchester City turns its focus back to Europe after a bruising 2‑0 Premier League derby defeat to Manchester United, a performance that exposed defensive vulnerabilities and left Pep Guardiola demanding a reaction from his side. The loss at Old Trafford was one of City’s most disappointing domestic displays this season, but the Champions League offers an immediate chance to reset. Despite that setback, City remain well‑placed in the league‑phase standings, sitting fourth with 13 points from six matches, a position strengthened by their statement victory away at Real Madrid. Guardiola’s men have already shown they can rise to the occasion against Europe’s elite, and their blend of attacking depth, tactical control and continental pedigree makes them strong favourites heading into this tie.

The trip to Norway, however, carries intrigue. Bodo/Glimt, currently 32nd with just three points from six games, are desperate to cause an upset. Their domestic season concluded at the end of November, leaving them short of competitive rhythm, though warm‑up friendlies against Groningen and Diósgyőr have helped maintain sharpness. Their last official outing, a spirited 2‑2 draw away to Borussia Dortmund, underlined their ability to trouble high‑level opposition, with their attacking style ensuring they rarely go down quietly. At Aspmyra, Glimt will look to harness home advantage and test City’s resolve. For Guardiola’s side, the challenge is not only to secure qualification but to reassert authority after a domestic stumble.

Getty Images

Injury news

Bodo/Glimt remain short in defence, with Jostein Gundersen serving the third game of his suspension following a red card against Monaco and Haitam Aleesami ruled out by a hamstring injury. That leaves Kjetil Knutsen with limited options at the back, likely forcing further reliance on Odin Luras Bjortuft and Villads Nielsen to anchor the line.

City, meanwhile, travels north with a lengthy absentee list that stretches across all areas of the pitch. Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva are among those unavailable, while Oscar Bobb, Mateo Kovacic, Savinho and Matheus Nunes also miss out. Phil Foden faces a late fitness check, adding further uncertainty, and January arrival Antoine Semenyo cannot be registered until the knockout rounds. Guardiola’s squad depth will be tested, but the visitors still boast enough attacking firepower to pose a serious threat.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings