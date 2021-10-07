How to watch Belgium vs France in the semi-finals of the 2021 UEFA Nations League from India?

Belgium and France will lock horns in Turn on Thursday as they fight for the spot across Spain in the Nations League final.

Roberto Martinez's side have won all three of their World Cup qualifiers since getting knocked out of the Euro 2020 quarter-finals by eventual champions Italy, scoring nine goals and conceding three.

Here's how to watch Belgium vs France in the 2021 UEFA Nations League from India.

What time does the 2021 UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and France start?

Game Belgium vs France Date Friday, October 8 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Belgium vs France on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2021 UEFA Nations League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Belgium vs France: Team news

Thomas Vermaelen, Never Chadli, Jeremy Doku and Dries Mertens have all dropped out of the squad since Euro 2020.

N’Golo Kante is unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19, with Matteo Guendouzi in contention to make his senior debut in midfield after receiving his first call-up in two years.

