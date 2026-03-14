Bayern Munich can take a giant stride towards another Bundesliga crown against fellow Champions League outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Leverkusen vs Bayern for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich will kick off on 14 Mar 2026 at 10:30 EST and 14:30 GMT.

Match preview

Leverkusen will feel a little hard done by after a late Kai Havertz penalty condemned them to a 1-1 draw at home with Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. Manager Kasper Hjulmand's side were arguably better than the Gunners for long periods, and their Danish boss bemoaned the late penalty, which former Leverkusen favourite Havertz slotted.

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Bayern were on easy street in their clash, beating Atalanta 6-1 away from home to put about nine toes in the quarter-finals. The Bavarian giants have scored 92 goals in 25 league matches, averaging 3.7 goals per game. They lead the way from Dortmund by 11 points with nine matches to play. Leverkusen are three points adrift of the Champions League places.

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Key stats & injury news

Key Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo is suspended.

Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies and Hiroke Ito are out of the game for Bayern.

Bayern striker Harry Kane has 30 goals in the Bundesliga this season. He's 11 goals shy of Robert Lewandowski's all-time single-season record of 41.

Michael Olisa has 16 assists in the Bundesliga this term, at least five more than any other player.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: