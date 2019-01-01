How to watch Barcelona, Real Madrid & La Liga for free in the UK in 2018-19

Goal brings you everything you need to know about watching Spanish football live and for free in the United Kingdom

Football fans in the UK have been handed a treat with the news that they will now be able to watch games on TV for free.

Broadcaster ITV announced at the end of February that it had secured a deal with with La Liga to show weekly games until the end of the 2018-19 season, meaning the likes of , and will be gracing British screens until May at the very least.

"This is good news for football fans who will be able to see on free to air television some of the world’s best players in action for some of the world’s biggest clubs in a league known for its high levels of skill and entertainment from now until the end of the season," said the network's Director of Sport, Niall Sloane.

Indeed, the ITV deal means that fans of Spanish football will have the chance to watch games involving stars like Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale without having to pay for an extra subscription.

As well as live games, viewers can also watch a highlights show involving the remainder of the week's matches.

The newly struck deal has arisen due to the fallout of Eleven Sports losing the exclusive rights to show games in the UK.

TV Channel, Stream & How To Watch

UK TV channel Online stream ITV 4 ITV Player / ITV online

The games will be broadcast on the network's ITV 4 channel and they will also be available to watch online via the ITV Player and the station's various social media platforms.

ITV4 can be accessed via Freeview on channel 24, on Sky at channel 120 and through channel 118 on Virgin Media.

Which La Liga games will be on ITV?

Viewers hoping to watch La Liga on ITV each week will have to wait to discover which games will be broadcast, with Premier Sports having the first pick of the games.

The first La Liga game to be shown live on ITV 4 was vs Real Madrid, but the channel did not manage to secure the right to show March's Clasico between Real and Barcelona.

In the absence of El Clasico, vs is the second game to be shown on ITV 4. However that game is set to be aired after 11pm GMT due to a scheduling conflict.

What is likely to happen for the rest of the season is that if Premier Sports are showing Real Madrid, ITV will be showing Barcelona and vice versa, schedule permitting.

Obviously the games will have to fit into ITV's schedule, but there are a number of big clubs who will also have an appeal to a British audience.

As well as the aforementioned trio, the likes of Valencia, Athletic Club, and are regular competitors in Europe's continental tournaments, for example.