Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps

TV channel and live stream options for Auxerre vs Angers are listed below.

Country / Region Broadcaster(s) USA Fanatiz, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Sling UK (Great Britain) Ligue1+ Canada beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada France Ligue1+, DAZN France, Molotov Germany DAZN Germany Middle East beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

If you're travelling abroad and can't access your usual broadcaster, a VPN can help. A service like ExpressVPN lets you connect to a server in a supported region, so you can watch live as normal.

Auxerre host Angers at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in a Ligue 1 clash that matters at both ends of the table. With the campaign entering its final weeks, both sides still have points to secure.

Auxerre, 16th, are mired in the relegation battle and winless in four; their most recent 3-2 loss to Lyon means they have claimed only one victory in five outings, with goals suddenly in short supply.

Angers sit 13th and appear safer, yet they too are winless since early March, having been beaten 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain last weekend—a result that exposed their gap from the division's elite. Their mid-table cushion still affords more breathing room than their hosts enjoy.

Survival stakes versus free-spirited football set the backdrop for this clash. Auxerre are chasing points to stay up, while Angers have the luxury of operating without such pressure. That psychological gap could prove decisive.

Injury doubts for both sides could influence team selection, while the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps is set for a charged atmosphere, with Auxerre's fans acutely aware of the stakes.

Read on for TV channel details, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Auxerre vs Angers with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or simply wish to access your usual streaming services from another country, you may hit geo-restrictions. That's where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) proves invaluable.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, creates a secure, encrypted connection. By changing your virtual location to a country where the match is broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide appears later in this article, or consult our round-up of the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Auxerre will be without Omar El Azzouzi, Noel Buayi-Kiala and Fredrik Oppegaard, all sidelined by injury. The home side have no suspended players, and while the provisional lineup remains unconfirmed, further details will be provided closer to kick-off.

Angers must also cope without M. Louar, M. Courcoul and Y. Belkhdim, all sidelined by injury, and like their hosts, have no suspended players. The visitors have yet to announce a likely starting XI, with final details expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Auxerre have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Lyon on April 25. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Monaco and played out a goalless draw at Nantes. A 1-1 draw at Le Havre preceded their best result of the run, a 3-0 win over Brest. Auxerre have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Angers, meanwhile, have secured just one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five Ligue 1 outings. Most recently, they were beaten 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain on 25 April. That result followed a 1-1 draw at Le Havre and a 2-1 loss at Rennes. A goalless draw against Lyon and a 5-1 thrashing at Lens complete the picture. Angers scored just three goals in those five matches and shipped ten.





Head-to-Head Record





The sides last met on 9 November 2025, when Angers won 2-0 at Stade Raymond Kopa, their second consecutive 2-0 league victory over Auxerre after a similar success in January 2025. Over their last five meetings, Angers have two wins, one draw, and two defeats; the sides have also locked horns twice in Ligue 2. Auxerre's most recent victory came at the Abbé-Deschamps, where they edged out Angers 1-0 in November 2024.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Auxerre currently sit 16th while Angers are placed 13th.

Here is a quick VPN guide to watch Auxerre vs Angers today:

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Launch the app and choose a server in the country where the broadcast is available (e.g., switch to a US server if you're in the UK but want the US feed). Clear Cache: Your browser may still hold your original location. Clear cookies or refresh the browser to apply the change. Finally, visit your broadcaster's website or app and start streaming the match.

How to watch on the Big Screen

While phones and laptops get the job done, live football deserves the big screen. Here's how to set up the VPN on your TV: