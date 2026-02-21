Atalanta are hitting form at a time when it could give them a shot at the Champions League places. Next, they host the defending champions Napoli.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Atalanta vs Napoli, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Atalanta vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Atalanta vs Napoli kicks off on 22 Feb 2026 at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

With Napoli’s title defence in tatters, their focus now is finish inside the Champions League places. However, Atalanta are in with an outside shot of battling Roma and Juventus for fourth place, especially considering they've won six of their last eight in the league.

The hosts have been in fine form domestically, nine matches unbeaten across Serie A and Coppa Italia clashes, and seven wins in their last 10 in Serie A. Their only defeats in 2026 have been

in the Champions League.

Napoli have been the very definition of hot and cold in recent weeks. Defeats to Juventus in Serie A and Chelsea in the Champions League were followed by Serie A wins over Fiorentina and Genoa. They then crashed out of the Coppa Italia to Como on penalties at the Armando Maradona Stadium, and disappointed their home fans again with a 2-2 draw in the league with Roma.

Atalanta’s Giacomo Raspadori is out with a hamstring injury, while Amir Rrahmani is the latest name on Napoli’s long injury list, which includes Kevin De Bruyne, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Frank Anguissa and David Neres.

Napoli have won six of the last eight H2Hs, with boss Antonio Conte boasting a phenomenal career record against Atalanta (W11, D3, L1).

