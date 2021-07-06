How to watch Argentina vs Colombia in Copa America 2021 Semifinals from India?

Lionel Messi is in sublime form as Argentina aim to lift the Copa America trophy for the 15th time since last winning it in 1993.

Argentina and Colombia are set to battle for a spot in the Copa America 2021 final as they lock horns in Wednesday's semi-final at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia Mane Garrincha.

Lionel Scaloni's men will be high on confidence following a 3-0 win over Ecuador in the quater-finals, with talisman Lionel Messi involved in all three goals. Following the 1-1 draw against Chile in their opener, Argentina have scored 9 goals and conceded just once.

On the other hand, Colombia who were without the injured Juan Cuadrado got the better of Uruguay on penalties, with Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina pulling off two saves in the shootouts to enter the final four.

Here's how to watch Argentina vs Colombia in India.

What time does Argentina vs Colombia start?

Game Argentina vs Colombia Date Wednesday, July 7 Time 6:30am IST

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Argentina vs Colombia: Team news & key stats

Argentina could be without injured Atalanta defender Cristian Romero as Nicolas Otamendi will continue to lead the back line, with German Pezzella likely to partner the Benfica man. Angel Di Maria has only started once so far in the competition and it's likely that manager Lionel Scaloni wouldn't tinker with his starting eleven. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi who has four goals and as many assists in the tournament in five matches.

Colombia has been struggling to score goals with Duvan Zapata yet to open his account in Copa America 2021. Juan Cuadrado was suspended in the last game and is back in contention for a start against Argentina.Meanwhile, midfielders Mateus Uribe and Yairo Moreno are ruled out injured.

Key stats:

Colombia have faced Argentina in two of thier last three Copa America semi-final appearances - they lost all those encounters to La Albiceleste but last defeated Argentina 2-0 in the Copa America 2019 to finish atop the group stage.



Argentina holds a superior head-to-head record against Colombia, winning 23, drawing eight and losing nine games. Lionel Scaloni's side have never lost against Colombia under current boss Reinaldo Rueda (W3, D5) and are on an overall unbeaten streak of 18 matches (W11, D7).



Lionel Messi has equalled multiple of his own Copa America records including most Man of the match awards in a single tournament (4, 2015) and most assists in a single tournament (4, 2016).



Lionel Messi is two games short of equalling Chile's Sergio Livingstone's record of most number of Copa America appearances (34).

