How to watch Amazon's Juventus: 'All or Nothing' documentary & full details

The likes of Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Andrea Pirlo will be front and centre of Amazon's latest documentary, set for release this year

Following in the footsteps of Amazon Prime's successful "All or Nothing: Manchester City" and "All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur," Juventus is the next side to be given the behind-the-scenes documentary treatment.

Juventus will be the first non-Premier League side to be featured in an "All or Nothing" documentary, and the latest instalment to the series promises to be an exciting and intriguing look into one of Europe's most successful clubs.

Goal has what you need to know about "Juventus: All or Nothing" and more.

What is Juventus: All or Nothing?

Much like its predecessors, "Juventus: All or Nothing" promises exclusive behind-the-scenes footage at the club and of its first-team players, including the likes of stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Juventus have said that the documentary will contain "everything you would expect to see will be told, and everything you don't expect to see will be revealed, allowing you to enter the world like never before."

It is set to be produced by Fulwell 73, the team behind the "Class of '92" and "Sunderland Til I Die."

The documentary will focus on Juventus' 2020-21 season as they look to retain the Serie A title and win the Champions League.

Fans will be given a never-before-seen look at the club - including access to its stadium, training ground as well as a foray into its identity on and off the pitch.

“We are extremely proud to be among the international partners of the 'All or Nothing' franchise,” said Giorgio Ricci, Juventus’ Chief Revenue Officer about the upcoming release.

“This represents another step forward in the constant evolution of our club. The collaboration with Amazon Prime Video is a perfect fit between two successful brands with a global reach and a continuous desire to challenge, change and create in an innovative way.

"We look forward to showing the world what the Juventus brand really is and what really means, with the undisputed quality and unique touch of the 'All or Nothing' series”.

Nicole Morganti, Head of Amazon Originals, added: “We are thrilled to start this journey with such a prestigious football club as Juventus and to offer the Italian and international audience an extraordinary, unprecedented look at one of the most exciting teams on earth.

“'All or Nothing' is now a franchise defined by its outstanding production quality and unique access, and this will follow in the footsteps of previous successful series. We can’t wait for Prime members worldwide to fully experience the daily challenges that this team of first class champions will face through this epic season.”

'Juventus: All or Nothing' release date

Juventus have not specified a release date for the documentary, but it is slated for viewing later in 2021.

How to watch 'Juventus: All or Nothing'

The "Juventus: All or Nothing" series will be available to watch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

New members can sign up for a free 30-day trial on the website.

An Amazon Prime subscription is £7.99 in the UK or $12.99 per month in the U.S.