How to watch Afcon 2019 matches in Kenya
As Kenya re-enters the Africa Cup of Nations stage, Harambee Stars will be clashing with nations they have met before as they try their luck to make it into the knockout stage for the first time in history.
Kenya will play all the matches at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo with Algeria being the first rival before they take on Senegal and Tanzania. Kenya and Algeria have met seven times before and surprisingly; no side has been superior to the other.
Three wins for either side and a draw in one of those matches mark the result of matches pitting the North African side against the East African nation.
It has been 22 years since the last two teams met but as they clash in Egypt, Algeria looks the superior side given the stars it has in the team.
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Adam Ounas of Napoli, Sofiane Feghouli of Galatasaray and Fenerbahce's Islam Slimani are Algeria's top stars while Kenya boasts of Victor Wanyama who turns out for Tottenham Hotspur and Michael Olunga of Kashiwa Reysol in Japan.
Senegal have met Harambee Stars in the tournament three times, and Kenya has yet to win a match against the Lions of Teranga, with a draw in the Africa Cup of Nations in 1990 their best result before losses in 1992 and in 2004.
East Africa neighbours Kenya and Tanzania have met 48 times before and Harambee Stars enjoy a better record than the Taifa Stars. Of the 48 matches, Kenya has won 20 times and drawn 14 times while the Taifa Stars have been victors 14 times. The first meeting between the two sides was in 1964 where Kenya registered a 1-0 win.
The biggest win Harambee Stars have had at the expense of their neighbours is a 5-0 result in a friendly played in 2002. But Tanzania have also managed to beat Kenya with the same scoreline in 1980 during a Fifa World Cup qualifying match.
The two teams met in a recent Cecafa match in 2017 where Kenya won 1-0 en route to lifting the trophy in Machakos. Before that, they also met in a friendly match staged in 2016 where they drew 1-1 at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.
Tanzania will be looking upon their star captain Mbwana Samatta who plays for Belgian side Genk as they return to Afcon 39 years after their last appearance in the finals.
How to watch Kenya Afcon 2019 Group C on TV
|Game
|Date
|Time (Kenya)
|TV Channel
|TV Channel
|Senegal v Tanzania
|June 23
|8pm
|SuperSport
|KTN/KBC
|Algeria v Kenya
|June 23
|11pm
|SuperSport
|KTN/KBC
|Senegal v Algeria
|June 27
|8pm
|SuperSport
|KCB/KTN
|Kenya v Tanzania
|June 27
|11pm
|SuperSport
|KTN/KBC
|Tanzania v Algeria
|July 01
|10pm
|SuperSport
|KTN/KBC
|Kenya v Senegal
|July 01
|10pm
|SuperSport
|KBC/KTN
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Streaming Service
|Streaming Service
|Senegal v Tanzania
|June 23
|8pm
|SuperSport Online
|Madgoat TV/ FKF Facebook
|Algeria v Kenya
|June 23
|11pm
|SuperSport
|Madgoat TV. FKF Facebook
|Senegal v Algeria
|June 27
|8pm
|SuperSport
|Madgoat TV/ FKF Facebook
|Kenya v Tanzania
|June 27
|11pm
|SuperSport
|Madgoat TV/FKF Facebook
|Tanzania v Algeria
|July 01
|10pm
|SuperSport
|Madgoat TV. FKF Facebook
|Kenya v Senegal
|July 01
|10pm
|SuperSport
|Madgoat TV/FKF Facebook
How can I follow Kenya Afcon 2019 Group C on my phone?
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Live Text Commentary
|Twitter Updates
|Senegal v Tanzania
|June 23
|8pm
|Goal.com
|@GoalcomKenya
|Algeria v Kenya
|June 23
|11pm
|Goal.com
|@GoalcomKenya
|Senegal v Algeria
|June 27
|8pm
|Goal.com
|@GoalcomKenya
|Kenya v Tanzania
|June 27
|11pm
|Goal.com
|@GoalcomKenya
|Tanzania v Algeria
|July 01
|10pm
|Goal.com
|@GoalcomKenya
|Kenya v Senegal
|July 01
|10pm
|Goal.com
|@GoalcomKenya