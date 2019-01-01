How to watch Afcon 2019 matches in Kenya

Goal has your complete guide to watching Kenya in action at Afcon 2019 matches in Group C

As re-enters the stage, Harambee Stars will be clashing with nations they have met before as they try their luck to make it into the knockout stage for the first time in history.

Kenya will play all the matches at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo with being the first rival before they take on and . Kenya and Algeria have met seven times before and surprisingly; no side has been superior to the other.

Three wins for either side and a draw in one of those matches mark the result of matches pitting the North African side against the East African nation.

It has been 22 years since the last two teams met but as they clash in , Algeria looks the superior side given the stars it has in the team.

's Riyad Mahrez, Adam Ounas of , Sofiane Feghouli of and 's Islam Slimani are Algeria's top stars while Kenya boasts of Victor Wanyama who turns out for Hotspur and Michael Olunga of Kashiwa Reysol in .

Senegal have met Harambee Stars in the tournament three times, and Kenya has yet to win a match against the Lions of Teranga, with a draw in the Africa Cup of Nations in 1990 their best result before losses in 1992 and in 2004.

East Africa neighbours Kenya and Tanzania have met 48 times before and Harambee Stars enjoy a better record than the Taifa Stars. Of the 48 matches, Kenya has won 20 times and drawn 14 times while the Taifa Stars have been victors 14 times. The first meeting between the two sides was in 1964 where Kenya registered a 1-0 win.

The biggest win Harambee Stars have had at the expense of their neighbours is a 5-0 result in a friendly played in 2002. But Tanzania have also managed to beat Kenya with the same scoreline in 1980 during a Fifa World Cup qualifying match.

The two teams met in a recent Cecafa match in 2017 where Kenya won 1-0 en route to lifting the trophy in Machakos. Before that, they also met in a friendly match staged in 2016 where they drew 1-1 at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Tanzania will be looking upon their star captain Mbwana Samatta who plays for Belgian side as they return to Afcon 39 years after their last appearance in the finals.

How to watch Kenya Afcon 2019 Group C on TV

Game Date Time (Kenya) TV Channel TV Channel Senegal v Tanzania June 23 8pm SuperSport KTN/KBC Algeria v Kenya June 23 11pm SuperSport KTN/KBC Senegal v Algeria June 27 8pm SuperSport /KTN Kenya v Tanzania June 27 11pm SuperSport KTN/KBC Tanzania v Algeria July 01 10pm SuperSport KTN/KBC Kenya v Senegal July 01 10pm SuperSport KBC/KTN

How to stream Kenya Afcon 2019 matches on the internet

Game Date Time Streaming Service Streaming Service Senegal v Tanzania June 23 8pm SuperSport Online Madgoat TV/ FKF Facebook Algeria v Kenya June 23 11pm SuperSport Madgoat TV. FKF Facebook Senegal v Algeria June 27 8pm SuperSport Madgoat TV/ FKF Facebook Kenya v Tanzania June 27 11pm SuperSport Madgoat TV/FKF Facebook Tanzania v Algeria July 01 10pm SuperSport Madgoat TV. FKF Facebook Kenya v Senegal July 01 10pm SuperSport Madgoat TV/FKF Facebook

