How to watch 2021-22 Champions League in India: Teams, fixtures, TV channels and streams
The group stage of the 2021-22 Champions League is set to kick-off on Tuesday with Chelsea beginning their title defense against Zenit.
Juventus meet Malmo in Group H, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United will be in action at Young Boys in Group F.
However, the biggest clash of Matchday 1 will see Group E rivals Barcelona and Bayern come face-to-face at Camp Nou for the first time since Blaugrana's 2-8 drubbing at the same venue in last season's quarter-finals.
Whereas Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid take on Inter in Group D, Dortmund have a trip to Besiktas in Group C and Liverpool are in for a date with AC Milan in Group B.
In Group A, it will be Manchester City vs RB Leipzig and Clube Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain, who also have Lionel Messi on their side this time around.
Here's how you can watch the 2021-22 Champions League in India.
When does the Champions League 2021-22 group stage start?
The Champions League 2020-21 group stage begins with matches on Tuesday, September 14, and Wednesday, September 15.
There will be a total of six gameweeks in the group stage, with the last series of matches taking place on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8.
How to watch the 2021-22 Champions League on TV & live stream in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
2021-22 Champions League group wise fixtures
Group A
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Paris Saint-Germain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|RB Leipzig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Clube Brugge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group A fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Game
|TV Channel/stream*
|Sep 16
|12:30am
|Man City vs RB Leipzig
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|12:30am
|Clube Brugge vs PSG
|Sony Ten 3 SD & HD
|Sep 29
|12:30am
|RB Leipzig vs Clube Brugge
|TBC
|12:30am
|PSG vs Man City
|TBC
|Oct 19
|10:15pm
|Clube Brugge vs Man City
|TBC
|Oct 20
|12:30am
|PSG vs RB Leipzig
|TBC
|Nov 4
|1:30am
|RB Leipzig vs PSG
|TBC
|1:30am
|Man City vs Clube Brugge
|TBC
|Nov 25
|1:30am
|Man City vs PSG
|TBC
|1:30am
|Clube Brugge vs RB Leipzig
|TBC
|Dec 7
|11:15pm
|RB Leipzig vs Man City
|TBC
|11:15pm
|PSG vs Clube Brugge
|TBC
*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atletico Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Porto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|AC Milan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Game
|TV Channel/stream*
|Sep 16
|12:30am
|Liverpool vs AC Milan
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|12:30am
|Atletico Madrid vs Porto
|SonyLIV/JioTV
|Sep 29
|12:30am
|AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid
|TBC
|12:30am
|Porto vs Liverpool
|TBC
|Oct 20
|12:30am
|Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
|TBC
|12:30am
|Porto vs AC Milan
|TBC
|Nov 3
|11:15pm
|AC Milan vs Porto
|TBC
|Nov 4
|1:30am
|Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
|TBC
|Nov 25
|1:30am
|Liverpool vs Porto
|TBC
|1:30am
|Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan
|TBC
|Dec 8
|1:30am
|Porto vs Atletico Madrid
|TBC
|1:30am
|AC Milan vs Liverpool
|TBC
*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.
Group C
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sporting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dortmund
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ajax
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Besiktas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group C fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Game
|TV Channel/stream*
|Sep 15
|10:15pm
|Besiktas vs Dortmund
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Sep 16
|12:30am
|Sporting vs Ajax
|SonyLIV/JioTV
|Sep 28
|10:15pm
|Ajax vs Besiktas
|TBC
|Sep 29
|12:30am
|Dortmund vs Sporting
|TBC
|Oct 19
|10:15pm
|Besiktas vs Sporting
|TBC
|Oct 20
|12:30am
|Ajax vs Dortmund
|TBC
|Nov 4
|1:30am
|Dortmund vs Ajax
|TBC
|1:30am
|Sporting vs Besiktas
|TBC
|Nov 24
|11:15pm
|Besiktas vs Ajax
|TBC
|Nov 25
|1:30am
|Sporting vs Dortmund
|TBC
|Dec 8
|1:30am
|Ajax vs Sporting
|TBC
|1:30am
|Dortmund vs Besiktas
|TBC
*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.
Group D
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Real Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group D fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Game
|TV Channel/stream*
|Sep 15
|10:15pm
|Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk
|SonyLIV/JioTV
|Sep 16
|12:30am
|Inter vs Real Madrid
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sep 28
|10:15pm
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter
|TBC
|Sep 29
|12:30am
|Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol
|TBC
|Oct 19
|12:30am
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid
|TBC
|12:30am
|Inter vs Sheriff Tiraspol
|TBC
|Nov 3
|11:15pm
|Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk
|TBC
|Nov 4
|1:30am
|Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter
|TBC
|Nov 24
|11:15pm
|Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
|TBC
|Nov 25
|1:30am
|Sheriff Tiraspol vs Real Madrid
|TBC
|Dec 8
|1:30am
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff Tiraspol
|TBC
|1:30am
|Real Madrid vs Inter
|TBC
*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.
Group E
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barcelona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Benfica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Dynamo Kyiv
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group E fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Game
|TV Channel/stream*
|Sep 15
|12:30am
|Barcelona vs Bayern
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|12:30am
|Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica
|SonyLIV/JioTV
|Sep 30
|12:30am
|Benfica vs Barcelona
|TBC
|12:30am
|Bayern vs Dynamo Kyiv
|TBC
|Oct 20
|10:15pm
|Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv
|TBC
|Oct 21
|12:30am
|Benfica vs Bayern
|TBC
|Nov 3
|1:30am
|Bayern vs Benfica
|TBC
|1:30am
|Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona
|TBC
|Nov 23
|11:15pm
|Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern
|TBC
|Nov 24
|1:30am
|Barcelona vs Benfica
|TBC
|Dec 8
|1:30am
|Bayern vs Barcelona
|TBC
|1:30am
|Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv
|TBC
*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.
Group F
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Atalanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Young Boys
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group F fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Game
|TV Channel/stream*
|Sep 14
|10:15pm
|Young Boys vs Man Utd
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Sep 15
|12:30am
|Villarreal vs Atalanta
|SonyLIV/JioTV
|Sep 29
|10:15pm
|Atalanta vs Young Boys
|TBC
|Sep 30
|12:30am
|Man Utd vs Villarreal
|TBC
|Oct 20
|10:15pm
|Young Boys vs Villarreal
|TBC
|Oct 21
|12:30am
|Man Utd vs Atalanta
|TBC
|Nov 2
|11:15pm
|Villarreal vs Young Boys
|TBC
|Nov 3
|1:30am
|Atalanta vs Man Utd
|TBC
|Nov 24
|1:30am
|Villarreal vs Man Utd
|TBC
|1:30am
|Young Boys vs Atalanta
|TBC
|Dec 9
|1:30am
|Atalanta vs Villarreal
|TBC
|1:30am
|Man Utd vs Young Boys
|TBC
*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.
Group G
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lille
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sevilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|RB Salzburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Wolfsburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group G fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Game
|TV Channel/stream*
|Sep 14
|10:15pm
|Sevilla vs RB Salzburg
|SonyLIV/JioTV
|Sep 15
|12:30am
|Lille vs Wolfsburg
|SonyLIV/JioTV
|Sep 30
|12:30am
|RB Salzburg vs Lille
|TBC
|12:30am
|Wolfsburg vs Sevilla
|TBC
|Oct 21
|12:30am
|Lille vs Sevilla
|TBC
|12:30am
|RB Salzburg vs Wolfsburg
|TBC
|Nov 3
|1:30am
|Sevilla vs Lille
|TBC
|1:30am
|Wolfsburg vs RB Salzburg
|TBC
|Nov 24
|1:30am
|Sevilla vs Wolfsburg
|TBC
|1:30am
|Lille vs RB Salzburg
|TBC
|Dec 9
|1:30am
|Wolfsburg vs Lille
|TBC
|1:30am
|RB Salzburg vs Sevilla
|TBC
*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.
Group H
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Juventus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Zenit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Malmo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group H fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Game
|TV Channel/stream*
|Sep 15
|12:30am
|Chelsea vs Zenit
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|12:30am
|Malmo vs Juventus
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sep 29
|10:15pm
|Zenit vs Malmo
|TBC
|Sep 30
|12:30am
|Juventus vs Chelsea
|TBC
|Oct 21
|12:30am
|Zenit vs Juventus
|TBC
|12:30am
|Chelsea vs Malmo
|TBC
|Nov 3
|1:30am
|Juventus vs Zenit
|TBC
|1:30am
|Malmo vs Chelsea
|TBC
|Nov 24
|1:30am
|Chelsea vs Juventus
|TBC
|1:30am
|Malmo vs Zenit
|TBC
|Dec 8
|11:15pm
|Zenit vs Chelsea
|TBC
|11:15pm
|Juventus vs Malmo
|TBC
*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.
