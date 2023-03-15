How to make Ted Lasso's famous biscuits - official recipe & step-by-step video

Want to make Ted’s 'biscuits with the boss' at home? We've got you covered!

The American tv-series Ted Lasso became an instant hit when it was released via Apple TV+ in 2020.

Jason Sudeikis has touched a chord with audiences and critics alike as the manager of AFC Richmond with his exuberant optimism and street-smart wisdom. To keep his co-workers in good humour, he brings them buttery cookies inside sweet little pink boxes, and his boss Rebecca absolutely loves them.

After season two, the official Ted Lasso biscuit recipe was aired on Apple TV+ to meet fan demands.

GOAL tells you everything to make the classic shortbread recipe to make at home with little effort.

How to make Ted Lasso biscuits - recipe & ingredients

A few basic ingredients are needed to start with: just flour, salt, butter, and powdered sugar. With the help of The Kitchn, here's how to make Ted Lasso's biscuits.

Prep time: 15 minutes Cook time: 45-60 minutes Ingredients: 2 sticks (8oz) unsalted butter, plus more for the pan. 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 2 cups of flour, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt.

Put the butter in a bowl if you are going to use a hand mixer to soften it at room temperature. Meanwhile, coat a square metal pan with more butter.

in a bowl if you are going to use a hand mixer to soften it at room temperature. Meanwhile, coat a square metal pan with more butter. Beat the butter until fluffy and then add the powdered sugar (3/4 cups). Continue the beating process for a further five minutes until the batter is smooth.

(3/4 cups). Continue the beating process for a further five minutes until the batter is smooth. Add two cups of flour into the same bowl along with 1/4 teaspoon of coarse salt . Continue to beat the composition until the flour is evenly mixed.

into the same bowl along with . Continue to beat the composition until the flour is evenly mixed. Now spread the batter to the prepared pan evenly with a thickness of not more than 1/2 inch. Next, put it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes .

with a thickness of not more than 1/2 inch. Next, put it in the refrigerator for . Get in a rack in the middle of the oven and heat it to 300 °F (or 150 °C)

Take the dough out of the refrigerator and cut it into rectangular or squares in the pan.

Put the pan inside the oven and let it bake for 45-60 minutes or until the texture turns golden brown.

or until the texture turns golden brown. Let it cool completely at room temperature...and voila! Your Ted Lasso biscuits are ready to serve.

Where to watch Ted Lasso season 3?

The third season is out now on Apple TV+ and the fans of coach Lasso can't keep calm.

For U.S. viewers, an Apple TV subscription is $6.99 per month after a free 7-day trial.

For UK viewers, an Apple TV subscription is £6.99 per month after a free 7-day trial.

Country Price per month United States $6.99 United Kingdom £6.99 Ireland €6.99

Watch Ted Lasso season 3 trailer

You can watch the teaser trailer and official trailer for Ted Lasso season three below.