How to live stream the Champions League for free in Philippines, Thailand and South East Asia

Goal explains how to watch the games of the 2019/20 Champions League in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and more

The 2019-20 group stage got under way in September as the search for continental glory resumes.

Europe's elite will look to nip 's resurgence in the bud after witnessing the Premier League deliver all four finalists for UEFA's club competitions.

Lionel Messi's quest for a fifth continental crown with continues, while Cristiano Ronaldo will be expected to inspire to their first title since 1996.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the 2019-20 tournament, including group stage match-ups, fixtures and how to watch the game LIVE from SouthEast Asia.

How to live stream the Champions League for free in South East Asia

DAZN, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League play-off matches to its users in , Cambodia, and Laos.

All the matches will be shown on Goal and select games on each matchday will be LIVE streamed on DAZN's social media handles.

The streams are 100 per cent free, legal and uninterrupted. You don't need any credit card. Just visit the site and watch the match.

Fans can watch on any device, anywhere - mobile, desktop & laptop.

Fans in Malaysia and Singapore can watch the matches on beIN Sports while fans from Taiwan can tune in to ELTA.

Matchday 1 Fixtures

Match Date & Time (LA/KH/TH) Date & Time (PH/MY/SG) Score Olympique Lyonnais v Zenit 11:55pm (17 Sep 2019) 12:55am (18 Sep 2019) 1-1 Milan v Slavia Praha 11:55pm (17 Sep 2019) 12:55am (18 Sep 2019) 1-1 v 2:00am (18 Sep 2019) 3:00am (18 Sep 2019) 3-0 v 2:00am (18 Sep 2019) 3:00am (18 Sep 2019) 0-1 Salzburg v 2:00am (18 Sep 2019) 3:00am (18 Sep 2019) 6-2 v 2:00am (18 Sep 2019) 3:00am (18 Sep 2019) 1-2 v 2:00am (18 Sep 2019) 3:00am (18 Sep 2019) 2-0 v Barcelona 2:00am (18 Sep 2019) 3:00am (18 Sep 2019) 0-0 v 11:55pm (18 Sep 2019) 12:55am (19 Sep 2019) 0-0 v 11:55pm (18 Sep 2019) 12:55am (19 Sep 2019) 2-2 v 2:00am (19 Sep 2019) 3:00am (19 Sep 2019) 1-2 v Man City 2:00am (19 Sep 2019) 3:00am (19 Sep 2019) 0-3 v 2:00am (19 Sep 2019) 3:00am (19 Sep 2019) 4-0 PSG v 2:00am (19 Sep 2019) 3:00am (19 Sep 2019) 3-0 v Juventus 2:00am (19 Sep 2019) 3:00am (19 Sep 2019) 2-2 v 2:00am (19 Sep 2019) 3:00am (19 Sep 2019) 3-0

Matchday 2 Fixtures

Match Date & Time (LA/KH/TH) Date & Time (PH/MY/SG) Score Atalanta v Shakhtar Donetsk 11:55pm (1 Oct 2019) 12:55am (2 Oct 2019) 1-2 Real Madrid v Club Brugge 11:55pm (1 Oct 2019) 12:55am (2 Oct 2019) 2-2 Juventus v Bayer Leverkusen 2:00am (2 Oct 2019) 3:00am (2 Oct 2019) 3-0 Tottenham v Bayern Munich 2:00am (2 Oct 2019) 3:00am (2 Oct 2019) 2-7 Man City v Dinamo Zagreb 2:00am (2 Oct 2019) 3:00am (2 Oct 2019) 2-0 Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid 2:00am (2 Oct 2019) 3:00am (2 Oct 2019) 0-2 Red Star Belgrade v Olympiakos 2:00am (2 Oct 2019) 3:00am (2 Oct 2019) 3-1 Galatasaray v PSG 2:00am (2 Oct 2019) 3:00am (2 Oct 2019) 0-1 Genk v Napoli 11:55pm (2 Oct 2019) 12:55am (3 Oct 2019) 0-0 Slavia Prague v Borussia Dortmund 11:55pm (2 Oct 2019) 12:55am (3 Oct 2019) 0-2 Lille v Chelsea 2:00am (3 Oct 2019) 3:00am (3 Oct 2019) 1-2 RB Leipzig v 2:00am (3 Oct 2019) 3:00am (3 Oct 2019) 0-2 v Benfica 2:00am (3 Oct 2019) 3:00am (3 Oct 2019) 3-1 Valencia v Ajax 2:00am (3 Oct 2019) 3:00am (3 Oct 2019) 0-3 Liverpool v Salzburg 2:00am (3 Oct 2019) 3:00am (3 Oct 2019) 4-3 Barcelona v Inter Milan 2:00am (3 Oct 2019) 3:00am (3 Oct 2019) 2-1

Matchday 3 Fixtures

Match Date & Time (LA/KH/TH) Date & Time (PH/MY/SG) Score Shakhtar Donetsk v Dinamo Zagreb 11:55pm (22 Oct 2019) 12:55am (23 Oct 2019) 2-2 Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen 11:55pm (22 Oct 2019) 12:55am (23 Oct 2019) 1-0 Olympiakos v Bayern Munich 2:00am (23 Oct 2019) 3:00am (23 Oct 2019) 2-3 Club Brugge v PSG 2:00am (23 Oct 2019) 3:00am (23 Oct 2019) 0-5 Tottenham v Red Star Belgrade 2:00am (23 Oct 2019) 3:00am (23 Oct 2019) 5-0 Juventus v Lokomotiv Moscow 2:00am (23 Oct 2019) 3:00am (23 Oct 2019) 2-1 v Atalanta 2:00am (23 Oct 2019) 3:00am (23 Oct 2019) 5-1 Galatasaray v Real Madrid 2:00am (23 Oct 2019) 3:00am (23 Oct 2019) 0-1 Ajax v Chelsea 11:55pm (23 Oct 2019) 12:55am (24 Oct 2019) 0-1 RB Leipzig v Zenit St. Petersburg 11:55pm (23 Oct 2019) 12:55am (24 Oct 2019) 2-1 Benfica v Olympique Lyonnais 2:00am (24 Oct 2019) 3:00am (24 Oct 2019) 2-1 Lille v Valencia 2:00am (24 Oct 2019) 3:00am (24 Oct 2019) 1-1 Genk v Liverpool 2:00am (24 Oct 2019) 3:00am (24 Oct 2019) 1-4 Salzburg v Napoli 2:00am (24 Oct 2019) 3:00am (24 Oct 2019) 2-3 Slavia Praha v Barcelona 2:00am (24 Oct 2019) 3:00am (24 Oct 2019) 1-2 Inter Milan v Borussia Dortmund 2:00am (24 Oct 2019) 3:00am (24 Oct 2019) 2-0

Matchday 4 Fixtures

Match Date & Time (LA/KH/TH) Date & Time (PH/MY/SG) Score Barcelona v Slavia Praha 12:55am (6 Nov 2019) 1:55am (6 Nov 2019) 0-0 Zenit v RB Leipzig 12:55am (6 Nov 2019) 1:55am (6 Nov 2019) 0-2 Liverpool v Genk 3:00am (6 Nov 2019) 4:00am (6 Nov 2019) 2-1 Napoli v Red Bull 3:00am (6 Nov 2019) 4:00am (6 Nov 2019) 1-1 Valencia v LOSC Lille 3:00am (6 Nov 2019) 4:00am (6 Nov 2019) 4-1 Lyon v Benfica 3:00am (6 Nov 2019) 4:00am (6 Nov 2019) 3-1 Chelsea v Ajax 3:00am (6 Nov 2019) 4:00am (6 Nov 2019) 4-4 Dortmund v Inter Milan 3:00am (6 Nov 2019) 4:00am (6 Nov 2019) 3-2 Bayern v Olympiacos 12:55am (7 Nov 2019) 1:55am (7 Nov 2019) 2-0 Lokomotiv Moscow v Juventus 12:55am (7 Nov 2019) 1:55am (7 Nov 2019) 1-2 Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham 3:00am (7 Nov 2019) 4:00am (7 Nov 2019) 0-4 Bayer v Atletico Madrid 3:00am (7 Nov 2019) 4:00am (7 Nov 2019) 2-1 PSG v Club Brugge 3:00am (7 Nov 2019) 4:00am (7 Nov 2019) 1-0 Atalanta v Man City 3:00am (7 Nov 2019) 4:00am (7 Nov 2019) 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb v Shakhtar Donetsk 3:00am (7 Nov 2019) 4:00am (7 Nov 2019) 3-3 Real Madrid v Galatasaray 3:00am (7 Nov 2019) 4:00am (7 Nov 2019) 6-0

Matchday 5 Fixtures

Match Date & Time (LA/KH/TH) Date & Time (PH/MY/SG) Score Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayer 12:55am (27 Nov 2019) 1:55am (27 Nov 2019) 0-2 Galatasaray v Club Brugge 12:55am (27 Nov 2019) 1:55am (27 Nov 2019) 1-1 Real Madrid v PSG 3:00am (27 Nov 2019) 4:00am (27 Nov 2019) 2-2 Tottenham v Olympiacos 3:00am (27 Nov 2019) 4:00am (27 Nov 2019) 4-2 Man City v Shakhtar Donetsk 3:00am (27 Nov 2019) 4:00am (27 Nov 2019) 1-1 Juventus v Atletico Madrid 3:00am (27 Nov 2019) 4:00am (27 Nov 2019) 1-0 Crvena Zvezda v Bayern 3:00am (27 Nov 2019) 4:00am (27 Nov 2019) 0-6 Atalanta v Dinamo Zagreb 3:00am (27 Nov 2019) 4:00am (27 Nov 2019) 2-0 Zenit v Lyon 12:55am (28 Nov 2019) 1:55am (28 Nov 2019) 2-0 Valencia v Chelsea 12:55am (28 Nov 2019) 1:55am (28 Nov 2019) 2-2

Matchday 6 Fixtures

Match Date & Time (LA/KH/TH) Date & Time (PH/MY/SG) Score Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool 12:55am (11 Dec 2019) 1:55am (11 Dec 2019) 0-2 Napoli v Genk 12:55am (11 Dec 2019) 1:55am (11 Dec 2019) 4-0 Chelsea v LOSC Lille 3:00am (11 Dec 2019) 4:00am (11 Dec 2019) 2-1 Benfica v Zenit 3:00am (11 Dec 2019) 4:00am (11 Dec 2019) 3-0 Lyon v RB Leipzig 3:00am (11 Dec 2019) 4:00am (11 Dec 2019) 2-2 Inter Milan v Barcelona 3:00am (11 Dec 2019) 4:00am (11 Dec 2019) 1-2 Borussia Dortmund v Slavia Prague 3:00am (11 Dec 2019) 4:00am (11 Dec 2019) 2-1 Ajax v Valencia 3:00am (11 Dec 2019) 4:00am (11 Dec 2019) 0-1 Shakhtar Donetsk v Atalanta 12:55am (12 Dec 2019) 1:55am (12 Dec 2019) 0-3 Dinamo Zagreb v Man City 12:55am (12 Dec 2019) 1:55am (12 Dec 2019) 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen v Juventus 3:00am (12 Dec 2019) 4:00am (12 Dec 2019) 0-2 PSG v Galatasaray 3:00am (12 Dec 2019) 4:00am (12 Dec 2019) 5-0 Olympiacos v Crvena Zvezda 3:00am (12 Dec 2019) 4:00am (12 Dec 2019) 1-0 Bayern Munich v Tottenham 3:00am (12 Dec 2019) 4:00am (12 Dec 2019) 3-1 Club Brugge v Real Madrid 3:00am (12 Dec 2019) 4:00am (12 Dec 2019) 1-3 Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow 3:00am (12 Dec 2019) 4:00am (12 Dec 2019) 2-0

Sixteen teams (2 teams from each group) will qualify for the Round of 16 and the draw for the same will be held after the conclusion of matchday 6.

In the draw for the round of 16, the eight group winners are seeded, and the eight group runners-up are unseeded. The seeded teams are drawn against the unseeded teams, with the seeded teams hosting the second leg. Teams from the same group or the same association cannot be drawn against each other.

In the draws for the quarter-finals onwards, there are no seedings, and teams from the same group or the same association can be drawn against each other.

Round of 16, first leg

Match Date & Time (LA/KH/TH) Date & Time (PH/MY/SG) Score Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool 3:00am (19 Feb 2020) 4:00am (19 Feb 2020) Borussia Dortmund vs PSG 3:00am (19 Feb 2020) 4:00am (19 Feb 2020) Atalanta vs Valencia 3:00am (20 Feb 2020) 4:00am (20 Feb 2020) Tottenham v RB Leipzig 3:00am (20 Feb 2020) 4:00am (20 Feb 2020) Chelsea vs Bayern Munich 3:00am (26 Feb 2020) 4:00am (26 Feb 2020) Napoli vs Barcelona 3:00am (26 Feb 2020) 4:00am (26 Feb 2020) Lyon vs Juventus 3:00am (27 Feb 2020) 4:00am (27 Feb 2020) Real Madrid vs Manchester City 3:00am (27 Feb 2020) 4:00am (27 Feb 2020)

Round of 16, second leg

Match Date & Time (LA/KH/TH) Date & Time (PH/MY/SG) Score RB Leipzig vs Tottenham 3:00am (11 Mar 2020) 4:00am (11 Mar 2020) Valencia vs Atalanta 3:00am (11 Mar 2020) 4:00am (11 Mar 2020) PSG vs Borussia Dortmund 3:00am (12 Mar 2020) 4:00am (12 Mar 2020) Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid 3:00am (12 Mar 2020) 4:00am (12 Mar 2020) Manchester City vs Real Madrid 3:00am (18 Mar 2020) 4:00am (18 Mar 2020) Juventus vs Lyon 3:00am (18 Mar 2020) 4:00am (18 Mar 2020) Barcelona vs Napoli 3:00am (19 Mar 2020) 4:00am (19 Mar 2020) Bayern Munich vs Chelsea 3:00am (19 Mar 2020) 4:00am (19 Mar 2020)

Quarter-final, first leg

Match Date & Time (LA/KH/TH) Date & Time (PH/MY/SG) Score Match 1 8/9 April 8/9 April Match 2 8/9 April 8/9 April Match 3 8/9 April 8/9 April Match 4 8/9 April 8/9 April

Quarter-final, second leg

Match Date & Time (LA/KH/TH) Date & Time (PH/MY/SG) Score Match 1 15/16 April 15/16 April Match 2 15/16 April 15/16 April Match 3 15/16 April 15/16 April Match 4 15/16 April 15/16 April

Semi-final, first leg

Match Date & Time (LA/KH/TH) Date & Time (PH/MY/SG) Score Match 1 29/30 April 29/30 April Match 2 29/30 April 29/30 April

Semi-final, second leg

Match Date & Time (LA/KH/TH) Date & Time (PH/MY/SG) Score Match 1 6/7 May 6/7 May Match 2 6/7 May 6/7 May

Final