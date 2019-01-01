How Taifa Stars were motivated for World Cup qualifier against Burundi

TFF's secretary-general says they have ensured the players' morale is as high as possible before facing their opponents during the weekend

Football Federation (TFF) general secretary Wilfred Kidao has revealed the steps they have taken to motivate the players before the 2022 Fifa World Cup preliminary round qualifier against Burundi on Sunday.

Kidao has stated the federation has settled their dues owed to Taifa Stars players as they aim to beat The Swallows and progress to the second round of the qualifiers.

“TFF has paid all the players' allowances as a way to motivate them for Sunday's action,” Kidao told Daily News.

The football administrator also explained why he believes Tanzanians will turn up in their numbers to come and support the team.

“The whole world is watching Tanzania and acknowledging how we love football. We should not be surprised one day, the finals of the Caf , which will start to be played on neutral ground, will be staged here,” he said.

“TFF has always been congratulated by Caf for huge attendances at National Stadium.”

The first match ended in a 1-1 draw.