How South African fans reacted to Percy Tau's injury in Club Brugge win

The Belgian club is dominating their local league but PSL fans will only be concerned with the fitness of one of their favourite players

Club Brugge beat Gent 4-0 in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A fixture, where South African forward Percy Tau was substituted four minutes before the end of the first half.

Tau was forced off due to an injury, raising concerns throughout his home country. Bafana Bafana fans are wondering if he will be fit to face Mali in the upcoming Nelson Mandela Challenge next Sunday.

Fans even noted they had no reason to follow the rest of the game after Tau left the pitch, and this was one of their many jokes on social media. There were SA fans demanding photographs of Tau at the end of the match.

We can enjoy the South African humour below and also hope Tau will recover soon. No update has been provided on Tau's condition yet.

Before the game Club Brugge's social media administration were trying their best to impress South African fans, replacing Tau's head with that of a lion in a promotional video.

Tau is popularly known as the 'Lion of Judah', and South African fans flooded the Tweet with replies, making several offers for the admin.

You can enjoy those Tweets at the bottom of our collection.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

