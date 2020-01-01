How Simba SC's Onyango plans to quiet 'too old for Tanzanian League' critics

The former Gor Mahia assistant captain has had to deal with claims he might be older especially since he played for Kenya in the 2019 Afcon tourney

Harambee Stars and Simba SC defender Joash Onyango has revealed what he is going to do to silence those who have doubted his age based on his looks.

The former centre-back has had to deal with claims that he is older than the actual age of 27 years, but he is ready to offer good performance on the pitch in order to answer the doubters.

“I have heard different people claiming that I am way older than 27, based on my looks. Such remarks do not bother me,” Onyango said as was quoted by K24 TV.

“It is normal for people to speculate and speak about everything and anything.

“What I know, is that their comments never change who I am. I think those mocking me saw how I played against Vital’ O six days ago, a match in which Simba, which I play for, won six goals to nil.

“I will continue to work hard and play at the highest level. By doing so, I would be in a position to non-verbally shut those who claim I am too old for the Tanzanian football league.”

Since appearing for in the African Cup of Nations tournament in last year, ‘Berlin Wall’ as he is fondly known, has seen people question his real age, but he produced regular good performances, especially for in the Kenyan Premier League.

As he made his debut in the friendly tie against the Burundian side Vital’ O during the Simba Day celebrations, Onyango was paired at the back with Ibrahim Ame, who was signed from Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC).

Meanwhile, Wekundu wa Msimbazi are expected to miss a number of first-team members during the Community Shield meeting against Namungo FC on Sunday.

Ivorian defender Pascal Wawa, Mozambican winger Luis Miquissone, Brazilian midfielder Gerson Fraga and Chris Mugalu are expected to miss the tie for various reasons.

The league’s curtain-raiser will be hosted at Amri Sheikh Abeid Stadium om Sunday at 15:00.