How Olise extended FA Cup run while Guehi and Zaha led Crystal Palace past Iwobi’s Everton

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise extended his impressive FA Cup run in Sunday’s 4-0 triumph over Everton.

The France youth international of Nigerian descent contributed an assist as goals from Wilfried Zaha, Will Hughes, Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta helped the Eagles see off Frank Lampard’s men at Selhurst Park.

Following his latest contribution, Olise has now been directly involved in five goals in four FA Cup appearances this season (two goals and three assists) - the most of any player.

5 - @CPFC's Michael Olise has been directly involved in five goals (2 goals, 3 assists) in four FA Cup appearances this season, the most of any player. Fever. pic.twitter.com/BYdfPVmMNJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 20, 2022

Overall, the 20-year-old’s eight assists in all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign are the joint-most of any Premier League player aged 21 or under, alongside Manchester City’s Phil Foden.

After a vibrant 83 minutes display, he was subbed off for Christian Benteke. For his contributions against Lampard’s side, Olise recorded two shots, one key pass and two dribbles, while he was fouled on five occasions.

In addition, he accounted for five crosses, 22 passes and a passing accuracy of 68.2 percent.

For man-of-the-match Zaha - who bagged his 10th goal in the current campaign, he saw every minute of action alongside Cote d’Ivoire prospect Guehi who was also on target.

Eberechi Eze was named in the starting XI but got replaced by Luka Milivojevic in the 71st minute - the same time Odsonne Edouard was thrown into the fray for Mateta.

2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner Cheikhou Kouyate also made way for Hughes who scored the last goal for Patrick Vieira's side.

With Everton two goals down, Nigeria international Alex Iwobi replaced Seamus Coleman in the 73rd minute, albeit, the former Arsenal man could do nothing to stop the rout.

Iwobi could only muster nine touches, one cross, six passes and a 100 percent passing accuracy.

Thanks to this result, Palace have now booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since they were runners up in the 2015-16 campaign.

Iwobi and Zaha are expected to fly to Africa on Monday as they hope to help Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire respectively in their quest to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for Qatar.

After the international break, Crystal Palace face Arsenal in the Premier League as Everton travel to West Ham United.