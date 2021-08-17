‘How old is Onyango, how old is Mweene?’ – Gor Mahia slam fans for questioning Adama Keita signing

An agitated K’Ogalo official defends the decision by the club to sign the 31-year-old custodian ahead of the new season

Gor Mahia have hit out at a section of their fans who questioned the signing of Mali international goalkeeper Adama Keita ahead of the new season.

On Saturday, the outgoing FKF Premier League champions confirmed the signing of the 31-year-old custodian from CI Kamsar of Guinea on a two-year contract.

However, the club’s first signing under new coach Mark Harrison was not received well by a section of K’Ogalo fans, who questioned why they had gone for the services of the former Djoliba AC and Cercle Olympique Bamako player while the team’s current keepers Gad Mathews and Samuel Njau had impressed this season.

The fans further described the player as too old and not fit to play for the club.

What did Aduda say?

“How old is Kenya goalkeeper Patrick [Matasi], and as he not been signed by Tusker? Gor Mahia official Omondi Aduda, who was involved in signing the player, posed a question to Goal when asked about the fans’ fury on social media.

“How old is Denis [Onyango]? How old is Kennedy [Mweene]? But before those people make noise there was a goalkeeper called Ahmed Brema of El Merreikh, and then we had Essam El-Hadary of Egypt, how old was Jacques Songo’o? How old was Thomas N'Kono, how old was Peter Shilton?

“The point I am trying to drive home is goalkeepers mature with age, last season we conceded 14 goals in three rounds of Caf competitions because of inexperienced goalkeepers.

“That is the first time Gor Mahia conceded 14 goals because of inexperience, so the fans want us to go for the same problem next season?

“What are they [fans] doubting about the new keeper, is it his age or his ability? Can you compare the Mali national team with Kenya national team? Between Mali and Harambee Stars which is the best team?

Gor Mahia looking for experienced players

Aduda continued: "The most important thing here is experience at continental matches, Keita has played at this stage for many teams, he is the number one keeper for Mali national team, he was the leader of the team where we signed him from, those clubs he has been playing for have been participating in Caf.

“Why are the fans making noise and they don’t know what we are looking for? Those are kids of yesterday making noise and they don’t know anything about football.

“We want to ask them to be calm and allow the office to bring in new players as per the recommendations of the coach, we don’t have time to make noise now, we know what we are doing and they should stop panicking.”

Gor Mahia will take part in the Caf Confederation Cup by virtue of winning the FKF Shield Cup.

